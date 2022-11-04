ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter teams to find ways to slash infrastructure costs by $1 billion a year as part of a 'Deep Cuts Plan'

By Aaron Mok
 3 days ago
Elon Musk wants Twitter to slash its infrastructure costs by $1 billion a year. Carina Johansen/Getty Images
  • Elon Musk wants Twitter to slash its infrastructure costs by $1 billion a year, Reuters reports.
  • The directive is reportedly part of Twitter's "Deep Cuts Plan" to reduce spending.
  • Twitter is currently losing $3 million a day, per internal documents viewed by Reuters.

Elon Musk wants Twitter to find ways to slash its infrastructure costs by $1 billion a year, according to a Thursday night report from Reuters.

The directive is part of a "Deep Cuts Plan," according to an internal company message on Slack viewed by Reuters. The reported goal of the plan is for teams across Twitter to find ways to reduce spending by $1.5 million to $3 million a day on the company's data servers and cloud services.

The cost-cutting project comes in response to Twitter currently losing around $3 million a day, according to an internal document Reuters obtained, and highlights how Musk is looking to identify ways to make the company leaner.

But some within Twitter are worried that the cost-saving plan risks server disruptions and potential website or app crashes during busy news events such as the US midterm elections, sources at the company told Reuters.

Twitter has suffered outages in the past. In July, Twitter suffered a global outage for about an hour due to a spike in user traffic, according to The New York Post.

A Twitter spokesperson didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment ahead of publication.

The reported plan to cut costs follows a memo that Musk sent Twitter employees on Thursday night confirming that a portion of the workforce will be laid off. Twitter has since started notifying impacted employees.

Meanwhile, Musk is looking to add to Twitter's revenue by overhauling its Twitter Blue subscription offering. Musk has said that Twitter will charge $8 a month for Twitter Blue, which will include a verified blue check mark for members along with other features, like priority placement in twitter replies.

Twitter has previously made most of its revenue from advertising, but has been facing headwinds, according to Musk.

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," Musk tweeted on Friday morning. "Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America."

Twitter teams are expected to come up with a cost-savings plan by November 7, according to Reuters.

