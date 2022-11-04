ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman suffering from mental health issues missing: KCSO

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eykU_0iyqr78s00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues has been missing more than a month, according to sheriff’s officials.

Maryam Sohi was last seen Sept. 29 wearing a black crop top, black Adidas pants and white Vans shoes, officials said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and has a tattoo of a red flower on her left foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Fertility care becomes more accessible in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it. “Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said. However, Antongiovanni does […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 hurt in 23rd Street rollover crash in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured in a violent rollover crash late Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Police and emergency crews were called to the area of 24th and C streets at around 11:35 p.m. The crash appeared to involve a white sedan that lost control and rolled into an empty lot. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
police1.com

'All the parts come into play': Yearslong, multiagency investigations net results in Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 561 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 561 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 292,459 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,566 deaths and 287,970 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 723,066 negative COVID-19 tests and 292,459 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a shooting Tuesday in East Bakersfield. Victor Rivera was arrested Thursday and is due in court Monday for arraignment, according to sheriff’s officials and inmate records. He’s accused in the shooting of a man on Rembrandt Street, south […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk adult last seen on Halloween found

Update: (Nov. 2) — The Bakersfield Police Department has reported Casteen has been located unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating William Casteen, 68. Casteen is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 70, arrested in alleged hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said. Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation on Rembrandt Street in East Bakersfield, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched for reports of a victim of a shooting around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy