Woman suffering from mental health issues missing: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues has been missing more than a month, according to sheriff’s officials.
Maryam Sohi was last seen Sept. 29 wearing a black crop top, black Adidas pants and white Vans shoes, officials said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and has a tattoo of a red flower on her left foot.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
