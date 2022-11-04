ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z77PK_0iyqqnpO00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say.

Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges.

The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks away from the University of Memphis.

According to police, a fight broke out between employees and multiple customers around 3 p.m. Police say Butler returned to the restaurant three hours later and fired 14 shots into the business,

Eleven victims were inside Wendy’s at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Butler was previously booked into Shelby County Jail after police say he threatened to detonate an explosive device at Sherwood Middle School .

Man threatens to detonate explosive, shoot school staff

Butler now faces attempted murder, vandalism, reckless endangerment and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His bond is set at $600,000. He will appear in court on Friday.

Comments / 5

gregory kinchelow
2d ago

I've notice these fast food employees in Memphis be disrespectful. they ignite confrontation or just saying something to them that isn't right from as a customer view they catch an attitude

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy