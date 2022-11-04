ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

A new Bath & Body Works store will open in this trendy Columbia-area shopping center

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 3 days ago

A fragrant new addition will soon be headed to Forest Acres.

National retailer Bath & Body Works will open a store at the trendy Trenholm Plaza shopping center at 4800 Forest Drive, according to signage posted at the site. Construction was underway when a reporter briefly stopped by earlier this week, and signs indicate that Bath & Body Works will open sometime in early in 2023. White Barn, a brand associated with Bath & Body Works, also will be a part of the project, per the signage.

Bath & Body Works will be between Trenholm Plaza’s new Sephora beauty products store, which opened in October, and the coming HomeGoods shop, which opens Nov. 10 . Trenholm Plaza has continued to be a draw for national tenants, such as Fresh Market, Publix and a number of others.

There already are several Bath & Body Works stores in the Midlands , including locations at the Columbiana Centre mall off Harbison Boulevard, at Columbia Place Mall off Two Notch Road and at the Village at Sandhill in northeast Columbia.

There have been a number of retail happenings in Forest Acres recently.

Children’s clothier Duck Duck Goose , which has a shop on Devine Street, announced it would open a second location at 4525-C Forest Drive. A Crumbl Cookies store is coming to the Cardinal Crossing development. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen also recently opened a restaurant in Cardinal Crossing.

And Richland County Council recently approved a tax incentive agreement that could make way for a $101 million mixed-use overhaul of the long-struggling Richland Mall property at 3400 Forest Drive.

