ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade

Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2

T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) to play limited minutes Monday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) said will play on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons said he "feels great" and expects to be limited to around 20 minutes after a four-game absence. It's unclear if Simmons will return to the starting lineup or come off the bench in his first game back. Edmond Sumner started the last two games with Simmons and Kyrie Irving (suspension) both unavailable. Simmons has a 13.1% usage rate this season and is averaging 27.6 FanDuel points per game with 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals. His previous career-low for scoring was 14.3 points per game last season.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9

The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cam Akers (personal) not listed on Rams' Week 9 injury report

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is not listed on Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers could potentially return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In a potential committee role against a Tampa Bay unit ranked fifth (17.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Akers to score 3.3 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
numberfire.com

Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Saturday

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tate is averaging...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy