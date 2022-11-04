Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) said will play on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons said he "feels great" and expects to be limited to around 20 minutes after a four-game absence. It's unclear if Simmons will return to the starting lineup or come off the bench in his first game back. Edmond Sumner started the last two games with Simmons and Kyrie Irving (suspension) both unavailable. Simmons has a 13.1% usage rate this season and is averaging 27.6 FanDuel points per game with 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals. His previous career-low for scoring was 14.3 points per game last season.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO