$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
AARP Vermont appoints new associate state director of communications
Laura McDonough, senior operations administrator at AARP Vermont(link is external), has been appointed to the new position of associate state director of communications at the nonprofit organization. In her new role, McDonough will support AARP’s work around advocacy; outreach and education; and community service to include social impact campaigns that improve the quality of life for all Vermonters as they age.
Guidelines for Community Recovery and Revitalization Program announced
Vermont Business Magazine The Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) will provide recovery funding for projects that spur economic recovery and revitalization to mitigate the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 in communities across the state. Program guidelines have now been posted on the ACCD website and the application will become available in the coming weeks.
News in brief from October
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility. GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, has been issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC), thus approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility. Due to its size, GF is the only transmission class customer in Vermont, meaning it takes service at a higher voltage than all other GMP customers in addition to owning, maintaining, and investing in its own transmission and distribution system. This uniquely positions GF to take on the responsibilities of becoming its own utility, directly serving only the facility’s needs.
UVM and AOE to celebrate Vermont’s outstanding educators at annual event November 9
Who: Katharine Shepherd, Interim Dean of the UVM College of Education and Social Services; Dan French, Secretary of Education; Karen McCalla, 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year; Robyn Newton, 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year; Vermont’s Outstanding Educator Award Recipients. What: 42nd Annual Outstanding Educators Day and Vermont Teacher...
ANR advances rules from the Climate Action Plan
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) has reached the next step in filing a suite of new rules and amendments to existing rules related to low emission and electric vehicles. These rules support meeting Vermont’s emission reduction requirements, as required by the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA).
Major food distributor sued by three Vermonters
By Mike Donoghue, Correspondent, VermontBiz Three Vermont men are part of a requested class action lawsuit filed in US District Court in Burlington against Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. and its distribution arm on claims they repeatedly failed to pay premium wages for work beyond 40 hours a week. Arthur Provencher...
Fall foods less abundant for wildlife
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reporting that several important fall foods for wildlife are less abundant this year, following the bountiful 2021 fall season. Fish and Wildlife biologists survey oak and beech stands around the state each fall season to assess how plentiful these important...
Nomad sells first utility-scale mobile battery storage system to GMP
Company working with Vermont-based GMP on additional units. 2 MWh energy storage system can be delivered where needed, offering unrivaled grid-support flexibility, disaster response, and energy storage benefits to GMP Customers. Vermont Business Magazine Nomad Transportable Power Systems(link is external), a company founded by US-based battery manufacturer KORE Power, has...
