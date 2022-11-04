ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway

A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County

At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
GREEN SEA, SC
WMBF

Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WBTW News13

19-year-old charged in deadly shooting on Autumn Lane in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Florence. It happened on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 displaced following house fire near Aynor, fire rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a working house fire early Sunday morning in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Green Sea Road, HCFR said. The fire was contained in a storage room that caused smoke to […]
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WLTX.com

Police say missing SC teen with medical issue found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Two Vehicle Accident Near Memory Plaza This Afternoon

At approximately 3:30 this afternoon two vehicles collided at the corner of Washington and Lee streets. Whiteville Police and First Responders arrived quickly, and it was reported that two people were injured. No other information was available at this time.
WHITEVILLE, NC

