Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway
A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
wpde.com
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid an area of N. Kings Highway as Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear a crash Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded just before 6 p.m. to the crash involving a vehicle driving into a building in the area of 9814 N. Kings Highway.
1 dead after pickup truck overturns in Georgetown County, highway patrol says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died early Saturday morning after a crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the area of County Line Road and Dorien Drive, SCHP said. A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on County Line […]
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
wpde.com
Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County
At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
wpde.com
Missing 58-year-old woman out of Myrtle Beach found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Myrtle Beach woman was found safe Sunday evening. Devon DeMaria, 58, had gone missing around noon near Oxbow Drive. Further information was not released.
Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
WMBF
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting on Autumn Lane in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Florence. It happened on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the […]
wpde.com
Bay Rd, Hwy 707 area closed for 'extended period of time' after car hits utility pole
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Avoid the area of Bay Road near Highway 707 in the Burgess community, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle vs. utility pole crash. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR. No...
1 displaced following house fire near Aynor, fire rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a working house fire early Sunday morning in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Green Sea Road, HCFR said. The fire was contained in a storage room that caused smoke to […]
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
1 hurt, southbound Highway 31 blocked after rollover crash, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person has been injured in a rollover crash that has blocked southbound lanes of traffic on a section of Highway 31 just north of Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Friday to the two-vehicle crash in which one vehicle […]
WLTX.com
Police say missing SC teen with medical issue found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina police department confirms that a teen girl who has been missing since Friday was found safe. The Horry County Police Department said the teen hadn't been seen since around 2 p.m. that day at her home in the Longs community. Investigators initially...
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
wpde.com
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
wpde.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
columbuscountynews.com
Two Vehicle Accident Near Memory Plaza This Afternoon
At approximately 3:30 this afternoon two vehicles collided at the corner of Washington and Lee streets. Whiteville Police and First Responders arrived quickly, and it was reported that two people were injured. No other information was available at this time.
Comments / 0