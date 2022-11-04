A 38-year-old man was arrested in Saline County on charges of aggravated battery, kidnapping, and two counts of child endangerment. Officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old woman from Assaria reported a domestic violence incident Thursday morning. She said that her husband threatened her, hit her, and handcuffed her to a pole in the basement before temporarily locking her in there. She said that her husband would only let her out of the basement if one of their children began crying.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO