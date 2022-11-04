ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assaria, KS

KWCH.com

Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
ASSARIA, KS
kfdi.com

Saline County Man Arrested for Child Endangerment, Kidnapping

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Saline County on charges of aggravated battery, kidnapping, and two counts of child endangerment. Officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old woman from Assaria reported a domestic violence incident Thursday morning. She said that her husband threatened her, hit her, and handcuffed her to a pole in the basement before temporarily locking her in there. She said that her husband would only let her out of the basement if one of their children began crying.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
SEDGWICK, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Utah man recovers in hospital after crashing car into bridge on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Utah man is recovering in a Salina hospital after he crashed his Prius into a bridge on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Ohio St. and I-70 in Salina with reports of a crash.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 11-4-22

A Salina man was hit by a car while riding his electric bike. Police say the 27-year-old was thrown onto the hood of a 2016 Ford Fusion after being struck near the intersection of Norton and Russell. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released. No citations have been issued at this time.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway

Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda

The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

2 seriously injured in rollover in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1. The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues

Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
