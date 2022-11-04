Read full article on original website
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
Saline County Man Arrested for Child Endangerment, Kidnapping
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Saline County on charges of aggravated battery, kidnapping, and two counts of child endangerment. Officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old woman from Assaria reported a domestic violence incident Thursday morning. She said that her husband threatened her, hit her, and handcuffed her to a pole in the basement before temporarily locking her in there. She said that her husband would only let her out of the basement if one of their children began crying.
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
Charges filed against Fort Riley soldier accused of stabbing fellow soldier to death
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Junction City earlier this year that left one person dead. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence in relation to the death of Sgt. […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
Car involved in crash, catches fire hours later in Riley Co.
According to the Riley County Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 4th, emergency crews were called out to the area of Stockdale Cove on the report of a crash. When crews arrived on scene they found a two-vehicle crash involving a vehicle colliding with a car parked along the side of the road.
Utah man recovers in hospital after crashing car into bridge on I-70
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Utah man is recovering in a Salina hospital after he crashed his Prius into a bridge on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Ohio St. and I-70 in Salina with reports of a crash.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Salina Police Log 11-4-22
A Salina man was hit by a car while riding his electric bike. Police say the 27-year-old was thrown onto the hood of a 2016 Ford Fusion after being struck near the intersection of Norton and Russell. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released. No citations have been issued at this time.
Kan. home significantly damaged in fire; 1 adult, 4 dogs escape
RENO COUNTY —Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Saturday morning Kansas house fire. Just before 2:30a.m., fire crews were called to the fire in a single-story home at 1709 East 2nd Avenue in Hutchinson, according to a media release. One adult and four dogs were able...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
2 seriously injured in rollover in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1. The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 […]
Stars rewards ‘like free money;’ program a ‘win-win-win’ for Salina, Saline County
A “stars” studded summer and fall has proponents of the Choose Saline County rewards program eager to share its virtues entering holiday shopping. Results are just beginning to shine. The local loyalty enhancement uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, awarding Saline Stars to consumers for their...
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues
Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
Runners, walkers brave November chill in 1st Salina Crossroads Marathon event
The first Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is in the books and it was a success!. The qualifier for the Boston Marathon had 817 runners from 30 states registered. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to...
