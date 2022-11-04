Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was robbed and nearly kidnapped walking into the Southland Mall on Oct. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.
Man arrested in Northeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2212 Woodfield Park Drive. MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead. Police said they detained a man...
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning. At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Man dead following shooting on Woodfield Park Drive, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2122 Woodfield Park Drive. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Family of slain elderly rideshare driver speaks out after suspect’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for committing multiple murders on the same day, including the death of an elderly rideshare driver. At approximately 2 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground...
Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend. On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.
actionnews5.com
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street where three victims were shot. According to MPD, witnesses said Bruce got into a fight at New Chicago Park with Kavious Askew on Nov. 4. During the fight, she pulled a gun from her purse and...
Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
Several injured, including a child, after a carjacking and chase through Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several people were injured, including one child critically, after a carjacking and chase that started near Frayser and ended near the Vollintine-Everegreen area. MPD said it started about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in the area of Thomas and Whitney, when officers...
Memphis man charged with killing father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
fox8live.com
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old woman from Tennessee is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after a toddler and her mother were shot, allegedly over a disagreement. Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of...
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Man punches 10-year-old boy in face several times over a toy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for punching a 10-year-old in the face several times. On Nov. 4 at approximately 12:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to an assault call on Starwood Drive, off Oakbend Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a man, Nicholas Gee, was in...
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Woman detained after man shot in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a woman has been detained after a man was shot in East Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Cherrydale Ave., south of Rhodes Ave., about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
Memphis Police officer injured after man rams squad car, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for striking an officer with their vehicle. On Nov. 3 at approximately 11:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on Warford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside a 2017 Jeep Renegade, parked at a dead end with its taillights on for 15 minutes.
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 2