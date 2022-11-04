Read full article on original website
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
1 dead after overnight stabbing in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers at the scene found a man suffering...
"My heart is broken" | 2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.
A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
Police arrest suspect connected to shooting of 15-year-old DC boy
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 20, 2022. Police arrested a 15-year-old teenage boy on Friday for their connection to a shooting that left 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. dead in D.C. in October. On Oct. 13 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded...
Man dies from stabbing in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday morning police said. The incident happened in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville around 10 a.m. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported cutting and found a man suffering from trauma to the body, officials said.
Stabbing in Prince George's County leaves one dead
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal stabbing that occurred late Saturday night.
28-year-old man arrested for murder at Fairfax County apartment after man found shot dead
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is of the previous reporting on this story from Nov. 1, 2022) A 28-year-old man has turned himself in after another man was found shot dead at a Fairfax County apartment building. Phil Asare Darkwah had warrants served for second-degree...
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
Multiple people found dead inside La Plata, Maryland home, police say
LA PLATA, Md. — Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the La Plata Police Department are investigating after they found five people dead inside a home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday. Charles County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Diane Richardson tells WUSA9 they received a 911 call that...
Waldorf Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Prince Frederick; Police Investigating
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:09 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
Help find Khloe! 11-year-old girl missing from NW DC, MPD asking for assistance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Northwest D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is now asking for the public's help in finding her. Khloe Pitts was last seen in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday. Pitts is described as a Black...
