Oxon Hill, MD

Shore News Network

Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store

OXON HILL, MD – Polie responded to the report of two people shot inside the Giant grocery store in the Eastover shopping center on Audrey Lane Friday morning. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Willie Tate, a security guard working at the store dead and a woman shot. Police learned that Tate, of Fredricksburg was shot and killed by 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights. "The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire,
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.

A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Man dies from stabbing in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday morning police said. The incident happened in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville around 10 a.m. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported cutting and found a man suffering from trauma to the body, officials said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

