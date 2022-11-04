ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Rosemount girls soccer defeats Edina, takes Class 3A title

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Rosemount goalkeeper Jordan Hecht grabbed Edina’s final attempt to pass behind the Rosemount defense in the Class 3A state championship game. She grabbed the ball and held it, and the seconds on the clock ticked away.

A goalie can only hold the ball for six seconds, so the Edina student section started a countdown while Hecht held the ball. They were counting down to their defeat.

“When she got it, I’m doing the math in my head of how long she can hang onto the ball,” senior Olivia Bohl said.

She held onto the ball as much as she could in the final minutes, and when final seconds came, she booted the ball into the air, and buzzer sounded, and Rosemount defeated Edina 1-0 to become state champions.

"It was kind of surreal to have the ball still in the air,” Hecht said.

Rosemont’s defense suffocated the Hornets all game, never allowing a shot on goal for Edina. The Irish contained Edina’s Izzy Engle, a 30 time goal scorer this season, much to the hard work of Ava Thompson, who marked her all game.

“She knows how to mark, and she knows how to stay close to somebody,” Rosemount head coach Gretchen Stramel said. “She respected [Engle], too. She knows [Engle] is faster than her. If that balls at her feet, Ava can’t beat her in a foot race, but she can just as easily win that ball, get in front of her, be a presence on her, and she did a fantastic job."

Taylor Heimerl assisted Shay Payne for Rosemount’s goal in the 1-0 win over Stillwater, and this time Payne assisted Heimerl for the Irish’s goal in the 1-0 win in the Class 3A final.

Shay Payne had the ball on the right side of the Irish attack. On the left side of the attack, Heimerl made a run toward behind the Edina line and toward goal. Payne’s cross was perfect, and Heimerl hit it one time on the volley with her left foot and into the net.

Payne didn’t see Heimerl make the run. She felt Hemierl make the run. She knew Heimerl would make the run. They’ve been playing together since they were kids.

“I probably saw her in my peripheral vision making the run, but we’re usually on the same wave length,” Payne said. “We’ve been playing with each other for so long, you know what each other is doing to do.”

It was a goal years in the making; a state championship years in the making.

