WBTV
Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
NC voters cast nearly 2 million ballots as early voting comes to an end; turnout higher than 2018 mid-term
Before polling sites opened Saturday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reported about 1.97 million votes cast either in person or by mail.
WCNC
More North Carolina voters registered as unaffiliated than Democrat or Republican
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election Day is next Tuesday, and Saturday is the last day of early voting in both North and South Carolina. So far, more than 2 million people in both states have already voted. Meanwhile, candidates are making their final push before the remaining voters head to...
North Carolinians are steering away from a two-party political system
Carolina Public Press’ sent out a request for readers to submit their reasons for registering as unaffiliated. The survey was available in English and en Español aquí and received more than 80 responses.
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
In North Carolina, a county elections director stood up to locals
Michella Huff considered it ludicrous that anyone could think the election had been rigged where Trump received upward of 70% of the votes.
cbs17
Election advocates address voter intimidation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?
Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.
WLOS.com
Illness, high absenteeism prompts mountain school district to close Monday
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, Nov. 7, as schools deal with high absenteeism and illness among students and staff. In a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, the district said the biggest hurdle has been staffing classrooms...
WLOS.com
37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
triad-city-beat.com
The politics of North Carolina’s school board
This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
8 Powerball tickets in North Carolina win at least $50,000
Two $3 Power Play tickets in North Carolina won a $150,000 prize. A ticket sold in Cary was a $50,000 winner.
theonefeather.com
Masters of their craft: Cherokee couple both to receive North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Butch and Louise Goings, both elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will receive the North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The couple are both noted Cherokee craftspeople with Butch known for his wood and soapstone carving and Louise known for her white oak basket making.
WITN
Poll shows Ted Budd leading Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll shows Republican candidate Tedd Budd leading Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley 50.3% to 45.2% in the North Carolina race for U.S. Senate. One local political science expert, Dr. Brad Lockerbie of East Carolina University, says he is not surprised by the poll’s results because North Carolina has historically leaned right.
