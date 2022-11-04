ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog and its owner are reunited, and it's all thanks to an Apple AirTag. Rocky's owner, Denise Huertas, was taking out the trash on Thursday, October 20, in her Orlando neighborhood. She said about an hour later, she realized her six-pound Yorkshire Terrier was missing. "I ran and got my phone because they have an AirTag, so when I looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away," she said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO