Channel 3000
Inflation, abortion top final Kuster-Burns debate for 2nd CD
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said her Republican challenger was concealing his position on abortion legislation, while Robert Burns accused the five-term Democratic incumbent of not doing enough in Congress to deal with rising costs during their second and final debate Friday. The two candidates for...
Channel 3000
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents — one sitting and two former — descend on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscores the stakes of one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who will hold a rare joint appearance with former President Barack...
