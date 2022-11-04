Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
Watch No. 1 Dexter football celebrate first-ever district championship
DEXTER – There have been a lot of firsts for Dexter’s football team this season and the Dreadnaughts added another first on Friday. Dexter outscored South Lyon 17-0 in the fourth quarter to claim the program’s first-ever district title 24-7 at Al Ritt Stadium in the Division 2 tournament.
See photos from all eight MHSAA 2022 cross country state final races at MIS
BROOKLYN, MI -- Over 2,000 high school cross country runners descended on Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the 2022 MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals. MLive photographers were there all day to capture the action and excitement from the day. Check out our photo galleries from all eight races Saturday.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Dexter’s historic district title win goes deeper than football
DEXTER – A historic season like the one Dexter’s football team has had this fall doesn’t come around every year. In fact, it never has for the Dreadnaughts.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State soccer stuns top-seeded Michigan State for 2022 B1G Tournament title
Penn State soccer may have entered the 2022 B1G Tournament as a 6-seed. However, the Nittany Lions are bringing a title back to Happy Valley after stunning No. 1 seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon. It didn’t take long for the Spartans to open the scoring, going up 1-0 in the...
No. 1 Michigan hockey tops Penn State in OT after blowing 3-goal lead
After getting shut out 3-0 against Penn State on Friday night, No. 1 Michigan appeared well on its way to earning a series split after a hot start Saturday. The Wolverines, who entered the weekend as the top scoring team in the country netted two goals in the first period and added another in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
Video recap: Lions’ young defense comes up big on final drive of win over Packers
DETROIT -- Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got the ball one last time, trailing the Detroit Lions 15-9 at the two-minute warning near midfield. Those in attendance at Ford Field could almost write the perceived brutal ending ahead, with Rodgers getting one more crack in a one-score game.
100 historic photos tell the story of Ann Arbor’s Jones School, Community High
ANN ARBOR, MI - A lot of history has taken place inside the building at 401 N. Division St. in Ann Arbor, from its time as an elementary school that was an anchor in Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood to its last 50 years as a forward-thinking model for an alternative school.
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: Blake Corum best college RB I’ve coached
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media in his weekly news conference. The No. 3 Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 52-17 win at Rutgers. U-M will host Nebraska on Saturday in Ann Arbor (3:30 p.m., ABC). ...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
Desmond Howard calls out Michigan State staffer, others for tunnel inaction
ESPN’s College GameDay show was in Athens, Georgia on Saturday for a top-three showdown between Georgia and Tennessee, but the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State the week prior was still major point of discussion. Desmond Howard, a former Wolverines receiver and an analyst on the show, used...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
