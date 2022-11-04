Read full article on original website
‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce.
Christopher Lloyd And Michael J. Fox Make Special Announcement For ‘Back To The Future’ Fans
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox recently reunited at the New York Comic Con event. Fans loved to see the two together again, best known for starring in the Back to the Future films as Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Now, they’ve been teasing something on social media… what does it all mean?
Michael Caton-Jones to Direct ‘Baggage,’ a Road-Trip Dramedy About Holocaust Survivors, From Ryan Elkins (EXCLUSIVE)
Michael Caton-Jones is confirmed to direct an Amsterdam-set road-trip dramedy titled “Baggage,” which centers around a Holocaust survivor and her family. The logline reads, “A dysfunctional family embarks on a road trip to their matriarch’s Holocaust hero ceremony, but their decades-old secrets threaten to derail the European vacation.”
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
"Carnival Row," a fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
YouTube Shorts Launching on TVs
YouTube Shorts, first introduced in the fall of 2020, was originally developed and optimized for mobile creators and viewers. While users have been able to watch Shorts in the YouTube TV app’s regular video player, that isn’t tailored to the format, which allows for videos up to 60 seconds in length.
‘Sonic Frontiers’ Is Simultaneously Bizarre and Cathartic: Video Game Review
“Sonic Frontiers” was supposed to release in 2021, but it was delayed to 2022 in order to improve its quality. After the two “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie adaptations did well at the box office and received generally positive feedback, it makes sense that SEGA would like the next big “Sonic” game to exceed commercial and critical expectations, too.
See Metallica Revisit Early Eighties Thrash Classics at Jon and Marsha Zazula Tribute Show
Metallica revisited their club days last night with a special set list that featured songs only from 1983 and ’84. The benefit gig, which took place at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, honored the memories of the late Jon and Marsha Zazula, who signed the pioneering thrashers to their first record deal and released their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning.
Review: Movie fans will roar, growl over ’50 MGM Films’ book
“The 50 MGM Films that Transformed Hollywood: Triumphs, Blockbusters, and Fiascos,” by Steven Bingen (Lyons Press) The title of film historian Steven Bingen’s new book is reminiscent of B-movie trailers of the 1950s that breathlessly hype “The Most Important Picture of the Year!” But like many of those overripe flicks, “The 50 MGM Films that Transformed Hollywood” can be entertaining, too.
Vince Guaraldi’s ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ Soundtrack Gets Elaborate Deluxe Edition Thanks to Newly Discovered Tapes
Vince Guaraldi’s music for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” perhaps the most beloved of all holiday specials, is getting a surprising new multi-disc release thanks to the recent discovery of long-forgotten tape reels in the Fantasy Records vaults. The 1965 “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack ranks among the best-selling...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Oscar Voters: Don’t Overlook Some Pre-Fest Gems
The Oscar buzz is so focused on Venice-Telluride-Toronto movies, you’d think 2022 started on Aug. 31. But there are treasures before then, including A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” DVV Entertainment’s Indian epic “RRR” and Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Here are reminders of other films that opened before the fall-fest trio:
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, died Thursday. He was 64. The death was...
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
