Metallica revisited their club days last night with a special set list that featured songs only from 1983 and ’84. The benefit gig, which took place at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, honored the memories of the late Jon and Marsha Zazula, who signed the pioneering thrashers to their first record deal and released their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO