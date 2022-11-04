ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

whcuradio.com

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire damages home in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Two dead in early morning house fire in Sayre

New information has been received by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office reporting the deaths of two individuals inside a Sayre residence after a fire broke out Sunday morning. According to the coroner’s office, one female and one male were found dead inside the structure after the fire was extinguished....
SAYRE, PA
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: NYS Police identify 3yr-old victim in fatal Plainville crash

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have released the name of the 3-year-old girl who was killed in the fatal single-vehicle crash, as well as the other passengers involved, that occurred in the Town of Plainville on Wednesday, November 2nd. 3-year-old Amina Estrada was...
PLAINVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Sentenced For Leaving Scene of a Fatal Hit and Run Accident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man will be spending time in jail in connection to a hit and run that killed a person last December. The Chemung County Court confirmed to WENY News earlier today that 34 year old Santiago Torres has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motor accident.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An accident that took place Saturday afternoon in Elmira has left an individual in critical condition. Elmira Police say that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, an individual was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street while on a bicycle and sustained serious […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Hospital staff searches man's room while he undergoes surgery

Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital. Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said. The fentanyl...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

