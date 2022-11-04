ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBC Los Angeles

Joey Logano Wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s Joey Logano’s world and everyone is just living in it. The NASCAR Cup Series concluded on Sunday with Logano clinching the 2022 title. That makes him a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, having won the title in 2018 as well.

