ComicBook
The Rock and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Red One First Look Revealed by Prime Video
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up for a new Christmas movie at Prime Video. Before transitioning to acting full-time, Johnson made a name for himself in the squared circle as a WWE Superstar. Since then, he's headlined several big box-office films, such as the recent DC movie Black Adam. Chris Evans is no stranger to comic book films, first appearing as the Human Torch Johnny Storm in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four franchises, and later as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two actors will combine their star power for the Christmas-themed original movie Red One, and Prime Video has unwrapped the first look.
Extra
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases Fights and Political Intrigue in Season 5 (Exclusive)
“Extra” caught up with “Yellowstone” stars Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille to talk Season 5 at their NYC premiere. Get ready for more sex, money, power, and politics and this upcoming season!. While Kevin Costner is “working his tail off” on another movie,...
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Feature a Familiar Face For ’80s Fans
'Loki' Season 2 picks up where the first season left off and will include a very familiar face for fans of the 80s.
Milburn Stone Revealed the ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Made Ken Curtis a Star by Giving Him All of Their ‘Stupid Lines’ They Didn’t Want to Read
Actor Milburn Stone recalled how the 'Gunsmoke' cast would give Ken Curtis' Festus Haggen to read all of the 'stupid lines' that the rest of them didn't want.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Upset After Contestant Wins With Wrong Answer
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are shows that are all-time sticklers for rules and hearing the absolute correct answers from contestants. Pronunciation, misspellings and slightly off solutions are typically tossed out, sometimes causing frustration for viewers at extreme levels. Usually fans feel the need to knock the shows for being...
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Dead: Fans Shocked After Star's Passing
Aaron Carter fans are trying to make sense of his death. The 34-year-old singer, rapper, and reality star died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. He leaves behind a son, Prince, and a famous brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Their sister Leslie died in 2012. His death was confirmed by Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." per multiple reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Sets Main Cast, Including Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones
Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix has set its main cast. Joining previously announced series lead Theo James in the series will be: Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl,” “The Pale Horse”), Daniel Ings (“I Hate Suzie”), Joely Richardson (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”). The role will see Jones and Ritchie reunite for the first time since “Snatch,” which debuted in 2000. Per Netflix, the series is set in the same world as “The Gentlemen” film, but will feature an entirely new...
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
‘The Electric State’ Crew Member Killed In Off-Set Car Crash; Production On Netflix Film Paused
A crew member on Netflix’s The Electric State was killed Friday in an off-set car accident in Georgia, where the sci-fi film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is shooting. A source close to the streamer said that it happened “after working hours” but did not the name the crew member or give other details. “Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source said. Stanley Tucci and Ke Huy Quan also star in the high-profile The Electric State, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is based on the graphic novel by...
Popculture
Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter After His Shocking Death at 34
Hilary Duff is reflecting on the life and love she once shared with Aaron Carter. The singer and rapper died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. His death was confirmed by his brother Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." Nick is a member of the Backstreet Boys. Per reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning. An LA sheriff's spokesperson told The Post that deputies responded to his home at 10:58 a.m. local time and found a person dead. His rep would also later confirm the news in a statement that reads: "It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. His house sitter reportedly found him and notified authorities. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Popculture
Nick Carter Breaks Down on Stage Mid-Performance After Brother Aaron Carter's Death
The Backstreet Boys performed at London's O2 arena Sunday, less than 24 hours after Nick Carter's brother Aaron Carter died. During the concert, Carter broke down in tears while trying to finish his verse on "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely." His bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell embraced him at that moment, as seen in footage published by The Daily Mail.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Charmed Season 3 Free Online
Best sites to watch Charmed - Last updated on Nov 06, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Charmed online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Charmed on this page.
Popculture
Pregnant Soap Star Reveals Concerning Driveway Fall
Sam Frost is recovering after she suffered a nasty fall. The former Home and Away actress, who is currently pregnant with her first child, suffered injuries to her foot and leg after a recent fall in her own driveway, the actress recounting the ordeal in a conversation with her fiancé, Jordie Hansen, on her podcast, Jordie and Sam's Rural Roadtrip.
‘My Sister Liv,’ Powerful Doc About Teen Suicide Epidemic, Unveils Trailer and Q&A (Exclusive)
A late-breaking contender in this year’s best documentary feature Oscar race is My Sister Liv, a deeply powerful and moving film about the struggles of one young woman from Boulder, Colorado, Liv Kunik, that also speaks to the larger teen suicide epidemic in America and the rest of the world. The film, directed by Alan Hicks, the Australian Grammy-winning director of the acclaimed music docs Keep On Keepin’ On and Quincy, and produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, whose past credits include the Oscar-winning doc The Cove and three of the Harry Potter films, had its world premiere at July’s Karlovy Vary...
