Hilary Duff is reflecting on the life and love she once shared with Aaron Carter. The singer and rapper died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. His death was confirmed by his brother Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." Nick is a member of the Backstreet Boys. Per reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning. An LA sheriff's spokesperson told The Post that deputies responded to his home at 10:58 a.m. local time and found a person dead. His rep would also later confirm the news in a statement that reads: "It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. His house sitter reportedly found him and notified authorities. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

PALMDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO