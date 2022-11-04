Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected
Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
Trump Lawsuit: New York AG Letitia James Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of setting a "policy of intimidation and harassment" in her investigation into his business practices. The lawsuit, filed in Florida State Court, alleges that James' investigation against the Trump Organization is politically motivated...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
Donald Trump Suing Letitia James 'Smacks of Desperation'—Vindman
Alexander Vindman, the former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and whistle blower whose testimony led to Donald Trump's first impeachment, has criticized the former president after he announced that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying it "smacks of desperation." In a statement on Wednesday, Trump announced he...
Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company
Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
Trump files lawsuit to try to stop NY attorney general from getting records from trust that owns Trump Org.
CNN — Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court trying to stop the New York attorney general from obtaining records from the trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization. The civil lawsuit was filed hours after a New York judge denied an effort to...
N.Y. attorney general moves to stop Trump Organization from transferring assets
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed court papers Thursday seeking to stop former President Donald Trump from transferring assets from his namesake real estate company, the latest move in her civil case alleging years of fraudulent practices. The motion for a preliminary injunction says Trump Organization representatives created a...
Eric Trump's Remarks About Secret Service Resurface Amid New Revelations
A video where Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, said Secret Service officers were charged discounted rates while staying at Trump-owned hotels while they were protecting Trump has resurfaced following new revelations. An investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said that despite claims by the...
America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party
Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor “to ensure there is no further fraud” at former President Donald Trump’s company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered...
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization will be limited in its business activities for an indefinite period of time after a New York State judge ordered the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities. New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's...
Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James in Florida, Claims Tax Fraud Lawsuit Violates His Privacy and Accuses Her of ‘Intimidation and Harassment’
Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the state of Florida, accusing James of waging a war of “intimidation and harassment” against the former president and demanding that she be blocked from pursuing a tax fraud lawsuit against him. “Extraordinary wrongdoing requires extraordinary...
New York Is Trying to Smash Trump’s Business Empire
Former President Donald Trump has always pitched himself as the ultimate New York businessman—brash, in-your-face, and all about flash and cash. New York is trying to blow that image up. State officials have launched both a criminal case and a sweeping civil fraud lawsuit against Trump’s business that may...
Trump Organization fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization went on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19. McConney had been coughing during his testimony earlier in the day and on Monday after he took the stand as the first witness in the trial. He tested positive after complaining of illness during Tuesday's lunch break.
MSNBC
Monitor to oversee Trump Org transactions following fraud claims
Starting around 1 a.m. eastern, Donald Trump used his social media platform to lash out wildly at a New York judge, describing the jurist as a “Radical Left Lunatic” and “a partisan disaster.” About six hours later, the former president kept the rant going, condemning a “biased Judge, who is totally controlled by my worst enemies. His rulings and manner are SICK.”
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
