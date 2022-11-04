ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected

Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
Newsweek

Trump Lawsuit: New York AG Letitia James Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of setting a "policy of intimidation and harassment" in her investigation into his business practices. The lawsuit, filed in Florida State Court, alleges that James' investigation against the Trump Organization is politically motivated...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Suing Letitia James 'Smacks of Desperation'—Vindman

Alexander Vindman, the former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and whistle blower whose testimony led to Donald Trump's first impeachment, has criticized the former president after he announced that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying it "smacks of desperation." In a statement on Wednesday, Trump announced he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company

Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James in Florida, Claims Tax Fraud Lawsuit Violates His Privacy and Accuses Her of ‘Intimidation and Harassment’

Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the state of Florida, accusing James of waging a war of “intimidation and harassment” against the former president and demanding that she be blocked from pursuing a tax fraud lawsuit against him. “Extraordinary wrongdoing requires extraordinary...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

New York Is Trying to Smash Trump’s Business Empire

Former President Donald Trump has always pitched himself as the ultimate New York businessman—brash, in-your-face, and all about flash and cash. New York is trying to blow that image up. State officials have launched both a criminal case and a sweeping civil fraud lawsuit against Trump’s business that may...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Trump Organization fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization went on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19. McConney had been coughing during his testimony earlier in the day and on Monday after he took the stand as the first witness in the trial. He tested positive after complaining of illness during Tuesday's lunch break.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Monitor to oversee Trump Org transactions following fraud claims

Starting around 1 a.m. eastern, Donald Trump used his social media platform to lash out wildly at a New York judge, describing the jurist as a “Radical Left Lunatic” and “a partisan disaster.” About six hours later, the former president kept the rant going, condemning a “biased Judge, who is totally controlled by my worst enemies. His rulings and manner are SICK.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy