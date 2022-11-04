Read full article on original website
Related
Non-stick pans could release millions of microplastic particles in possible 'health concern,' study says
Non-stick pots could be releasing millions of tiny plastic particles as users are cooking or washing. In a new study, Australian researchers said that just one surface crack on a Teflon-coated pan could release around 9,100 plastic particles. At a micro scale, Raman imaging and algorithmic modeling have identified that...
studyfinds.org
‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
Scientists and the Military Want Us to Eat Food Made From Plastic
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Biologist Stephen Techtmann wants people to eat plastic. He isn’t imagining anybody chowing down on Funko Pops, but rather plastic in a safer, palatable, powdered form you could swig after a grueling iron sesh at the gym. Chugging down a plastic-derived protein powder for gains would come with an unexpected, ecological advantage: fighting the rise tide of plastic waste.
Gizmodo
There's a Big Problem With Countries' Plans to Plant More Trees
Countries will need close to 3 billion acres (1.2 billion hectares) of land to fulfill their current climate pledges, thanks to their focus on techniques like planting new trees over tougher but less land-intensive methods of reducing greenhouse gasses, a report released Tuesday finds. That’s roughly half the amount currently used for all global agriculture and a bigger area than the entire United States.
Fossils Found In China Reveal Answers to Centuries Old Evolution Question
The fossils were well-preserved with soft tissue, an extremely rare discovery.
Phys.org
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Scientists discover ‘world’s largest’ seagrass forest – by strapping cameras to sharks
Tiger sharks are notoriously fierce. The huge animals, which can grow to more than 16ft, are ruthless predators and scared of absolutely nothing – recent research found that while other shark species fled coastal waters during strong storms, tiger sharks “didn’t even flinch”. But recently they...
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
Phys.org
A strategy to fine-tune the properties of Lewis bases for electrochemical carbon dioxide capture
In recent years, many engineers and material scientists have been trying to develop sustainable energy solutions that could help to mitigate climate change on Earth. This includes carbon capture technologies, which are specifically designed to capture or absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) in sites where it is widely produced, such as power generation plants or industrial facilities that rely on biomass or burning fossil fuels.
cntraveler.com
Protecting The Water of Tomorrow
Mission Moen® is Moen's promise to protect and preserve the world's most precious resource — from the water that runs through our faucets, to the streams, rivers, and oceans of the natural world. As part of that promise, they've committed to saving over 1 trillion gallons of water through their products, and repurposing 2,000 tons of ocean plastic – all by 2030. Join us as we explore the efforts of their partner 5 Gyres and other organizations that are innovating to make a difference.
scitechdaily.com
NIST Breakthrough: Simple Material Could Scrub Carbon Dioxide From Power Plant Smokestacks
Easily synthesized chemical filter could stop the greenhouse gas from reaching the atmosphere. How can carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, be removed from the exhaust of fossil fuel power plants before it ever enters the atmosphere? New research findings suggest that a promising answer lies in a simple, economical, and potentially reusable material that was analyzed at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Scientists there from multiple institutions have determined why this material works as well as it does.
Comments / 0