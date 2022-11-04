ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Mercs football season comes to an end

By John Woodrow
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

The McGregor Mercs football team took on the tough Ogilvie Lions in the semifinals of the Section 5A nine-man playoffs Oct. 27 and saw its season come to an end in a 64-0 whitewash at Ogilvie.

The Lions jumped out to a 30-0 lead after one period and never looked back. The Mercs gave up a whopping 505 yards to the Lions while mustering only 164 total yards with their offense. The Mercs had 115 yards on the ground led by Kaiden Kellermann who had 16 carries for 69 yards and Isaiah Serfling added 41 yards on 16 carries. Kellermann was 6-17 through the air for 49 yards but threw a pair of interceptions leading to Lions points. Cooper Sellers had all six receptions for the Mercs. Sellers also led the defense with five solo tackles and four assists helped by Connor Barden who had four solos and five assists. Serfling added five solos and three assists. McGregor also lost four fumbles in the game.

McGregor 0 0 0 0 0

Ogilvie 30 14 14 6 64

McGregor finishes the season at 0-8.

Aitkin Independent Age

