Marion County, FL

Teen ‘tired of being stereotyped as school shooter’ accused of posting school threat on Snapchat

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen who said he was “tired of being stereotyped as a school shooter” was arrested by deputies after they said he posted threats on social media.

Deputies said they had received over 30 tips from residents about the video posted on Snapchat Thursday.

In the video, the 16-year-old can be seen standing in a room where he says to the camera: “I’m not going to lie, I’m tired of being stereotyped as a school shooter. … I mean, if that’s what everybody wants.” He then displays a gun.

Deputies said several callers were able to identify the teen as a student at Belleview High School.

Investigators said when they went to the boy’s home, they learned that the gun was actually an airsoft gun

The teen told deputies the “video was a skit” and that he wasn’t being serious when he made the video.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said serious or not, the law is clear.

“If you make a social media post that people reasonably interpret as a threat to commit a mass shooting, or to kill or harm another person, you have broken the law,” Woods said.

The teen was placed under arrest and charged with making an electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Belleview High School officials sent a message to parents notifying them of the arrest and that extra security would be at the school as a precautionary measure.

Jessica Snyder
2d ago

This one of the reasons kids spend so much time absent from school. They are so scared one day it's not going to be a prank. This time is was but to be safe lets put security with actual guns all over campus..which I get and thanl you for protecting my child but that's also really terrifying to see. it's a lose lose battle. But then parents get threatened by the courts and DCF if you kid is mot in school. well I'm sorry if my kid doesn't feel like dying... I'll to talk them about that 🙄

Orlando, FL
