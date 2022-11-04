Read full article on original website
Amundi hires two heads for investment operations in Asia
Asset management firm Amundi has reportedly appointed two new heads to manage its various investment operations across Asia. Florian Neto has taken charge of the group’s investment division in Hong Kong and Taiwan. He will also be responsible for multi-asset operations in Asia. A chartered financial analyst charter holder,...
Hedging Against Inflation: The Role of Private Equity
Record levels of inflation across the globe are causing investors to evaluate their portfolios to hedge against the current inflationary environment; private equity being particularly examined. Notably, according to a recent story in Bloomberg News, the consensus among traders is that the Bank of England will have no choice but to force the economy into a severe recession and cause widespread job losses to rein in price pressures. Anna Barath, head of fund investments at Bite Investments, writes.
Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks to add 20 new investment bankers
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s investing banking unit is planning to hire nearly 20 bankers to bolster its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business next year, reported Bloomberg. The move will increase the strength of the unit’s existing 80-member team by 25%, stated Kotak Investment Banking managing director and CEO S Ramesh.
Inflation Impact: Unsecured Loans and Credit Card Spending Are on the Rise — What Are the Risks?
Following a slowdown in credit card spending and unsecured personal loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, both are back on the rise in a big way. Bankcard balances in the U.S. hit a record high during...
Logistics Property Company Closes $1.8 Billion Venture Two Industrial Real Estate Fund
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Logistics Property Company, LLC (“LPC”) closed its second develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture Two LP, (“Venture II”) with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005898/en/ Butterfield Distribution Center, 2800 Diehl Road, Aurora, IL. Image courtesy of Logistics Property Company, LLC
Silver Oak Securities to implement Finity360 to improve client service
Broker-dealer and investment advisor Silver Oak Securities has selected Arcus Partners’ Finity360 wealth management digital office solutions to offer improved services to its clients. Finity360 is a cloud-based tool that has been designed to consolidate various workflows for financial professionals. The solution is capable of boosting client engagement and...
D.A. Davidson Hires Josh Nolan, Managing Director, to Broaden Its Equity Capital Markets Group with Focus on Financial Institutions and Financial Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today its continued investment to broaden its capital markets capabilities with new hire Josh Nolan as a Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets Group. Josh will focus on origination and execution in the Financial Institutions and Financial Technology industries. He will be based in the New York office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006104/en/ Josh Nolan joins D.A. Davidson as a Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets Group. He will focus on origination and execution in the Financial Institutions and Financial Technology industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
