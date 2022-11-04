NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may show November, but it felt more like May on Saturday as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. A number of record highs were set as well: Newark made it all the way to 79 degrees, LaGuardia warmed to 75, Islip got to 74, and Bridgeport made it to 73. Central Park (76) and JFK (73) got in on the action as well, but both locations fell 2 degrees short of tying their record highs for Nov. 5. In addition to the warmth, there was a touch of humidity in the air as dew points were in the low 60s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO