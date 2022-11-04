Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKRC
Holiday gift wrapping tips ahead of the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.
WKRC
German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
WKRC
Ice rink, Christmas tree return to Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It might not feel like it outside, but it is that time of year: the ice rink at Fountain Square downtown is back. The ice rink officially opened for business on Saturday morning and will now be open seven days a week through Feb. 20. The rink was open on Friday for a soft opening for training purposes.
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
As November kicks off, it seems some people are holding onto fall while others are diving into winter. Regardless, there's something for everyone going on this weekend.
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Clay Alliance will host 23rd annual Empty Bowls event Sunday
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Cincinnati Clay Alliance is partnering with Arnold's Bar and Grill in Cincinnati for their 23rd annual Empty Bowls event. The event will take place at Arnold's, located on East 8th Street. There will be two seating times at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
‘An incredible gesture’: Roma’s donates free lunches to Springboro teachers
“What better way to bring people together than through food,” said Scott Marshall, District Communications Coordinator for Springboro Schools.
WKRC
'Support Your Six Bags': Local woman wants your leftover Halloween candy for military
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Boone County woman wants to take leftover Halloween candy off your hands. Ashley Calvert has been making bags she calls ‘Support Your Six Bags’ for the last couple of years. She was inspired by her husband’s experience in the military, while he was stationed at a base with a high suicide rate amongst military members.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
WKRC
Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
WKRC
Dayton, Ky. smoke-free ordinance draws backlash from local businesses
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Saturday night marks the last night you can smoke inside businesses and indoor public spaces in the City of Dayton, Kentucky. The city-wide smoke-free ordinance goes into effect Sunday. Only a handful of businesses in the City of Dayton offer smoking inside. Flynn’s Rose Room is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Annual Pumpkin Chuck can dispose of the pumpkins, donates to good cause
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is time to chuck your pumpkins. And you can do it at an event that is both entertaining and good for the community. The annual Pumpkin Chuck in Stanbery Park takes place Saturday from noon until five. There will be games, food, drinks and music at...
WKRC
New life coming to Lytle Park with a restoration project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been years in the works and now the groundbreaking for the renovation of Lytle Park is set for next week. Those behind the work say the restoration project will bring new life to the underutilized park at the southeast corner of downtown. Work will include several...
Casey and Carrie Williams to open new Biggby Coffee In Newport, their second location in NKY
Biggby Coffee is getting big-er. The fastest growing coffee chain in America – named thusly in 2011 by CNBC – is expanding in Northern Kentucky thanks to Casey and Carrie Williams. “When we opened our Turkeyfoot Biggby location,” said Casey, who was raised in Campbell County, “We had...
Comments / 0