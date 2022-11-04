ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Holiday gift wrapping tips ahead of the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Ice rink, Christmas tree return to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It might not feel like it outside, but it is that time of year: the ice rink at Fountain Square downtown is back. The ice rink officially opened for business on Saturday morning and will now be open seven days a week through Feb. 20. The rink was open on Friday for a soft opening for training purposes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats

CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dayton, Ky. smoke-free ordinance draws backlash from local businesses

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Saturday night marks the last night you can smoke inside businesses and indoor public spaces in the City of Dayton, Kentucky. The city-wide smoke-free ordinance goes into effect Sunday. Only a handful of businesses in the City of Dayton offer smoking inside. Flynn’s Rose Room is...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

New life coming to Lytle Park with a restoration project

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been years in the works and now the groundbreaking for the renovation of Lytle Park is set for next week. Those behind the work say the restoration project will bring new life to the underutilized park at the southeast corner of downtown. Work will include several...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy