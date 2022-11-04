ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.

The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
LSU Stops the Tide: Scott Rabalais gives his takeaways from a huge win for the Tigers

Jayden Daniels stamped his name in LSU lore. In a back-and-forth duel with reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young of Alabama, he led the Tigers back from deficits twice in the fourth quarter and again in overtime in a 32-31 win for the ages. Daniels did it with his arm and his feet, throwing scoring passes to Mason Taylor and running in from 25 yards in overtime. Joe Burrow will be overnighting victory cigars, I’m sure.
Saints vs. Ravens preview with Jeff Duncan and LSU’s shocking win on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 112

Despite all the early season woes, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to do something they haven’t done all year long: win back-to-back games. And if they can hold down Lamar Jackson and the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football, not only will they accomplish that feat, but they will be in a tie for first place in the NFC South.
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
