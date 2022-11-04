Read full article on original website
LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.
The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
LSU Stops the Tide: Scott Rabalais gives his takeaways from a huge win for the Tigers
Jayden Daniels stamped his name in LSU lore. In a back-and-forth duel with reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young of Alabama, he led the Tigers back from deficits twice in the fourth quarter and again in overtime in a 32-31 win for the ages. Daniels did it with his arm and his feet, throwing scoring passes to Mason Taylor and running in from 25 yards in overtime. Joe Burrow will be overnighting victory cigars, I’m sure.
Another teaser for NFL Week 9 and a rare team total: Best Bets for Nov. 6
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Saints vs. Ravens preview with Jeff Duncan and LSU’s shocking win on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 112
Despite all the early season woes, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to do something they haven’t done all year long: win back-to-back games. And if they can hold down Lamar Jackson and the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football, not only will they accomplish that feat, but they will be in a tie for first place in the NFC South.
WATCH: LSU Tigers draw first blood against Crimson Tide at home with a high step
Jayden Daniels, on 2nd and 15 on the Alabama 30, found John Emery Jr. for a first down and then some to draw first blood in what was a scoreless first half until 8:15 in the second quarter. Emery was along the sideline for the reception and after running for...
Brett Hundley and Cam Jordan never got to be high school teammates, but they're on the same side now
Sometimes the NFL really can be a small world. Quarterback Brett Hundley had never technically been Cam Jordan’s teammate prior to signing with the New Orleans Saints this week, but he was plenty familiar with the defensive end’s history. They both grew up in Chandler, Arizona, and later starred at Chandler High School.
Did you film yourself celebrating LSU's win over Alabama? We want to see your video.
Did you film yourself celebrating as the LSU football beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night?. The Times-Picayune/Advocate wants to see your footage, and put together a highlight reel that will help comemorate the big night for the LSU faithful. Please send us your videos early in the week so...
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Nick Sirianni ‘deserves a ton of credit’ for Jalen Hurts’ development
Eliot Shorr-Parks of the new Audacy Original Podcast “The Best Football Show” ranked his top five NFL coaches this season and explained why Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is at the top.
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
RB Jordan Howard hopes to 'knock some of the rust off' and be an asset to Saints backfield
Jordan Howard was about to leave his home to go bowling when the phone rang. It was his agent. The running back earned a tryout with the New Orleans Saints. He left the next morning for Louisiana. Howard began the 2022 season a free agent. "I'd been working with my...
Sunday Night Football, Tennessee at Kansas City prop bet: Patrick Mahomes to carve up Titans secondary
Sunday Night Football features a few of the AFC’s best with the Tennessee Titans traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. It may be early in the season still, but the two division leaders are playing for potential playoff seeding later in the year. While the Titans and...
