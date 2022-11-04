The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO