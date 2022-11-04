Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
pix11.com
DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis
Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. What to see at the Dominican Film Festival in NYC. Producer Julia Carias-Linares, comedian KiKi Melendez and actress Candy Santana joined New...
pix11.com
NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors
Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Monday will be unseasonably warm with temperatures in the 70s in the New York City area. But the weather cools downs midweek. Hochul, Zeldin...
pix11.com
#TheGramUptown goes from Instagram hashtag to NYC art exhibit
A social media hashtag has turned into an exhibit at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and Led Black's dream is to turn it into a show. #TheGramUptown goes from Instagram hashtag to NYC …. A social media hashtag has turned into an exhibit at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and Led Black's...
pix11.com
What to see at the Dominican Film Festival in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Dominican Film Festival is winding down this week, but there are still plenty of films to check out. Producer Julia Carias-Linares, comedian KiKi Melendez and actress Candy Santana joined New York Living on Monday to talk about what attendees can expect. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
NYC marathon co-founder George Hirsch talks about the magic of the event
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Runners will hit the pavement for the 51st annual TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday. And this year, it will be extra sentimental for George Hirsch, who co-founded the five-borough marathon in the ’70s. He’s passing the torch as he retires from the New York Road Runners, but not before one last hurrah.
pix11.com
NYC self-defense class teaches ways to protect yourself
New Yorkers usually travel the city on high alert, especially after hearing about stories of violence in the subway system. There are ways to protect yourself in a potentially dangerous situation. PIX11's Kirstin Cole has more about a self-defense class being offered in the Bronx. NYC self-defense class teaches ways...
pix11.com
Mix of sun and clouds with temps in 70s in NYC
Saturday features some clouds during the morning hours but a mix of sun and clouds is expected as the day progresses. Saturday features some clouds during the morning hours but a mix of sun and clouds is expected as the day progresses. PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York...
pix11.com
Warm, humid day on tap in NY, NJ
The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of …. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up...
pix11.com
NYC forecast: A warm start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may show November, but it felt more like May on Saturday as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. A number of record highs were set as well: Newark made it all the way to 79 degrees, LaGuardia warmed to 75, Islip got to 74, and Bridgeport made it to 73. Central Park (76) and JFK (73) got in on the action as well, but both locations fell 2 degrees short of tying their record highs for Nov. 5. In addition to the warmth, there was a touch of humidity in the air as dew points were in the low 60s.
pix11.com
NYCHA building in the Bronx gets upgrade for seniors
The Twin Parks East NYCHA building for seniors in the Bronx was a magnet for trash and rodents for years. Now, thanks to local officials, NYCHA, and a tenant leader who never gave up, there’s a new outdoor space for seniors to enjoy. NYCHA building in the Bronx gets...
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: More warm November weather
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another spring-like autumn day as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. That made it the eighth day in a row in which afternoon high temperatures were above average. Several record highs were set again: Islip warmed to 74...
pix11.com
Suspect in NJ synagogue threat identified; threat mitigated: official
A man who authorities believe was behind what the FBI described as a broad, credible threat against Jewish communities in New Jersey has been located, an official told PIX11 News on Friday. Suspect in NJ synagogue threat identified; threat …. A man who authorities believe was behind what the FBI...
pix11.com
Partly sunny skies in the afternoon bring above-normal temps to NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday features some clouds during the morning hours but a mix of sun and clouds is expected as the day progresses. In addition, the prevailing southerly winds will keep the warm temperatures in place. Highs are expected to be a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The city will see a high near 74 degrees, and upper 60s to upper 70s for the suburbs. While the record high in Central Park of 78 degrees may be out of reach, some of the reporting stations may tie or surpass theirs.
pix11.com
Man stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan, police say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was attacked outside a restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, at Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street in Washington Heights at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Comments / 0