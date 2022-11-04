ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections

A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying he…
