Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections
A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying he…
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
New England’s stockpiles of diesel and heating oil — the same product, taxed differently — are a third of normal levels.
Who is Elon Musk voting for?
The billionaire CEO took to Twitter to reveal who his pick for congress will be. When did Elon Musk become a Republican? Who does Elon Musk support for president?
Digital World soars 46% after former President Donald Trump teases a 2024 election run at Sunday rally
But if Trump is allowed back on Twitter, the appeal of an alternative social media platform could lose its luster for both Trump and investors.
