El Paso County, CO

The Salvation Army hiring for Red Kettle Campaign

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Salvation Army is getting ready for the holiday season by hiring bell ringers for their Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that supports its programs all year long. Many of the red kettle locations are staffed by volunteers, but the Salvation Army says it is difficult to cover all the locations with volunteers. To correct this the Salvation Army is looking to hire several dozen bell ringers in Colorado Springs and Fountain Valley.

The Salvation Army will hold two hiring events in the El Paso County area on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at 208 Cunningham Drive near South Academy Boulevard and CanAm Highway. The other is on Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 908 Yuma Street near East Yampa Street and North Circle Drive.

The Salvation Army says that bell ringing is an opportunity for people who might not otherwise have employment during the holiday season to earn some extra cash. Bell Ringers will be paid $13 an hour. Applicants will need to bring a driver’s license, Social Security Card, and/or birth certificate when they apply.

The Salvation Army says the success of the Red Kettle Campaign is crucial for funding their programs as they estimate that one in every 15 people living in El Paso County used their services last year.

KXRM

