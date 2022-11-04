Read full article on original website
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders
It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there
The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns passing of Washington legend
The NFL world lost one of its own on Friday. Former defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, passed away. He was 72. “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz,” Washington’s legendary quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted on Friday. “Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest in Peace my friend.”
Twitter Reacts to News Bezos Might Bid for Washington Commanders
Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and executive chair, may be exploring bidding on the National Football League's current most available team. A source close to Bezos said the billionaire is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders." Current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced Nov. 2 that they were exploring options to sell a whole or partial stake in the team.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Are Rumored To Be Exploring Buying Washington Commanders NFL Team
It seems Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos might be business partners in the near future. The two are rumored to be bidding to buy The Washing Commanders. The post Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Are Rumored To Be Exploring Buying Washington Commanders NFL Team appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Amid rumors of the Dallas Cowboys monitoring Odell Beckham Jr., a former Cowboys star appears to approve of his old team adding the wide receiver. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys are "expected to be in the mix" on Beckham when he's ready to sign. The free agent is recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the Super Bowl.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving
A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
AOL Corp
Jeff Bezos reportedly interested in bidding on Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders aren’t officially up for sale yet, but — especially considering the controversy surrounding owner Daniel Snyder — that feels imminent. And at least one prominent billionaire is reportedly seriously interested in buying the franchise. According to The Washington Post, among others, Amazon founder Jeff...
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
You Missed Your Chance to Own Billionaire Paul Allen's Superyacht
It is taking a few years to sell off Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Paul Allen's collection of real estate and luxury yachts -- after the business and tech magnate died in 2018 at the age of 65, an estate chaired by his sister has been organizing an ongoing sell-off. In August,...
After slashing headcount and sharing Paul Pelosi conspiracy theories, Elon Musk blames ‘activist groups’ for ‘a massive revenue drop’ at Twitter
Elon Musk went on a tear Friday about activist groups pressuring the company’s advertisers as half the company was expected to be laid off. As Twitter began laying off what is expected to be as much as half of its workforce Friday, Elon Musk posted a rant about activist groups pressuring the company’s advertisers, saying those groups were responsible for a “massive drop in revenue.”
NBC Sports
At least six potential majority owners have inquired about the Commanders
Dan Snyder put a “for sale” sign in the front yard this week, and the calls are already coming in. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, at least six credible (i.e., sufficiently rich) potential majority owners have begun the process of kicking the tires on the possibility of purchasing the team.
thecomeback.com
Potential Washington Commanders sale price figure revealed
The NFL world has been buzzing about the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. The chickens are coming home to roost for incumbent owner Daniel Snyder, who might not be for long in the NFL anymore. In fact, Snyder has plenty of things to worry about right now. The looming sale of the Commanders is getting attention from all corners and a big potential buyer is already showing interest.
Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a Jewish forward for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija was naturally going to be asked about Kyrie Irving. Especially when his team just finished playing against the Brooklyn Nets. Avdija said Friday night he tries to stay positive in the face of antisemitism, but he also believes there should be consequences for players’ actions. The 21-year-old from Israel spoke for a few minutes in the Washington locker room after the Wizards lost to the Irving-less Nets. Brooklyn suspended Irving on Thursday for posting a since-deleted link to an antisemitic work. The fallout from his post continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.
Black Enterprise
