Foggy start Monday, then warm and humid
Foggy conditions may impact your morning commute early Monday as warm air and moisture settle near the surface. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Northshore and South Mississippi until 9 a.m. The fog will burn off quickly as temperatures warm up after sunrise. Highs are expected to...
Muggy overnight, stormy Saturday
Our next front moves into the region early Saturday. This front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.
Rain and storms Saturday, clearing out by late afternoon
