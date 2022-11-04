ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wgno.com

Foggy start Monday, then warm and humid

Foggy conditions may impact your morning commute early Monday as warm air and moisture settle near the surface. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Northshore and South Mississippi until 9 a.m. The fog will burn off quickly as temperatures warm up after sunrise. Highs are expected to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wgno.com

Muggy overnight, stormy Saturday

Our next front moves into the region early Saturday. This front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Rain and storms Saturday, clearing out by late afternoon

Our next front moves into the region Saturday. This front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.
LOUISIANA STATE

