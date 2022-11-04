Friday night is my favorite time of the week. You get to reflect on the trading you have done so far, the mistakes you've made, and the opportunities you might have missed. Where was the low in the market you are trading? What was the high? Are you on the right side or the wrong side? Are you still long Gold from $2100/oz on the Russia/Ukraine panic highs in March, or did you run out and buy a bunch of Silver in April 2011 when it peaked at $50/oz? Charles Mackay (1814-1889) wrote a fascinating book called "Extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds," which is partially a series of case studies on the psychology of mass mania surrounding different investments.

2 DAYS AGO