Airbnb Teeters on Vital Chart Support Level After Earnings Dip
Airbnb (ABNB) investors aren't reacting favorably to the apartment-rental company's earnings, with the shares down almost 10%. The reaction comes after the company reported a top- and bottom-line beat as sales grew almost 29% year over year. Further, Airbnb reported record bookings. But the outlook was not quite as rosy,...
u.today
Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
u.today
XRP Absorbs $1.1 Million in Fund Flows as Investors Bet on Ripple Side
According to crypto analytics portal CoinShares, XRP-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.1 million. According to analyst James Butterfill, who noted the phenomenon, the influx of funds could characterize investors' excitement about the outcome of the litigation between Ripple and the SEC: in favor of the crypto company. Month on...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin heads to US midterms as research says dollar ‘closing in’ on a market top
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower at the Nov. 7 Wall Street open as the day before the United States midterm elections opened to flat equities performance. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD nearing $20,600 at the time of writing — a three-day low. Volatility was expected around...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed for Imminent Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s the Timeline
A widely-followed crypto analyst says conditions are right for Bitcoin (BTC) to begin a significant rally. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 639,100 Twitter followers that a 40% jump for Bitcoin is likely in the short term. His prediction comes as BTC leaped into the $21,000 price...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Called Bitcoin’s 2022 Tumble Says Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Set for Extended Rallies
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing bullish sentiment on two specific altcoins as the digital asset markets begin to flash signs of bullishness. Starting with Shiba Inu (SHIB), pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,500 Twitter followers that his bullish trade idea for the meme coin published earlier this week is all “going according to plan.”
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Dogecoin, MATIC, Shiba Inu, ADA
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market failed to continue its price uptrend as the weekend drew close. A lack of bullish catalysts for the major cryptos resulted in the market failing to hold on to the slim gains it managed in the week beginning Oct 17. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) prices and Ethereum (ETH) prices have been crabbing inside a narrow channel.
Earnings Previews: Block, Carvana, Coinbase, PayPal, Starbucks
The three major U.S. equity indexes closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day down 0.24%, the S&P 500 closed 0.41% lower and the Nasdaq retreated 0.89%. Six of 11 sectors closed lower, led by communication services (−1.81%) and consumer cyclicals (−1.35%). Energy (0.99%) posted the largest gain.
kitco.com
Copper/Silver: Let those 1 oz American Eagles keep soaring
Friday night is my favorite time of the week. You get to reflect on the trading you have done so far, the mistakes you've made, and the opportunities you might have missed. Where was the low in the market you are trading? What was the high? Are you on the right side or the wrong side? Are you still long Gold from $2100/oz on the Russia/Ukraine panic highs in March, or did you run out and buy a bunch of Silver in April 2011 when it peaked at $50/oz? Charles Mackay (1814-1889) wrote a fascinating book called "Extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds," which is partially a series of case studies on the psychology of mass mania surrounding different investments.
u.today
Shiba Inu Breaks Startling Record in Recent Market Decline
Morningstar Pegs an Oil Company, Retailer as Overvalued
With the S&P 500 down 20% so far this year, many stocks may represent buying opportunities. Indeed, Morningstar estimates that U.S. equities were about 18% undervalued as a whole as of Oct. 27. But some are still overpriced in the research firm’s view. That includes oil producer Marathon Oil (MRO)...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin interest fades
Bitcoin and Ether dropped in afternoon trading in Asia along with almost every other top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. MATIC was the only coin to gain. Fast facts. Bitcoin lost 2.57% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$20,650 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, and...
Investors, you can bet on midterms bringing in a market rally even as the Fed keeps hiking rates.
Welcome back, team. I'm Phil Rosen. With coffee in hand, stock charts pulled up, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" playing at full volume, I'm ready to take us through another week of markets. With pivotal midterms kicking off this week, it seems fitting to give a nod to elections....
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites
The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date. One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.
CoinTelegraph
Funding rates hit 6-month high before CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of November battling some familiar FUD — how will BTC price action react?. The largest cryptocurrency managed a weekly close just below $21,000 on Nov. 6 — an impressive multi-week high — but remains fixed in a sticky trading range. Despite...
