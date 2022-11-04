Read full article on original website
Daddy's Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting history
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Park
Wichita Eagle
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Houston Texans Midseason Report Cards: Dameon & Davis & How They Grade Out
HOUSTON -- If the NFL season was over today, the Houston Texans would own the second overall pick of the draft. At the midway point of the regular season, the Texans are off to a 1-6-1 start. And speculation about their plans for the NFL draft have already begun in...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Kadarius Toney had an elite skill in college. He flashed it in Chiefs debut vs. Titans
Receiver Kadarius Toney played only nine snaps in the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans after getting traded to Kansas City last week. That didn’t stop him, though, from showing off one of his greatest strengths late in the first quarter during a 10-yard reception. Toney,...
Wichita Eagle
Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals
Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots Defense - 9 Sacks! - Stifles Colts in 26-3 Blowout Win: Live Game Log
The New England Patriots returned home on Sunday for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, looking to keep their momentum rolling from last week's blowout win against the New York Jets. And it worked, New England recording a 26-3 blowout win featuring nine sacks. "We got pressure on early downs...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Titans highlights: Kansas City beats Tennessee in exciting overtime game
The Chiefs are set for a Week 9 matchup with a familiar foe when the Tennessee Titans arrive for a Sunday Night Football showdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams, off to identical 5-2 starts through seven games, know each other well. They’ve squared off seven times, including the postseason, since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City as head coach in 2013.
Wichita Eagle
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals
After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rally after falling behind Titans, beat Tennessee in overtime: Let’s review
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well known for his golden arm. But against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes showed he can carry the Chiefs with his legs, too. Late in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-17, Mahomes scampered for a...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 OT win vs. Tennessee Titans
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 win vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tennessee seemed to have a steep offensive challenge with Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury. It didn’t play out...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Bucs Notebook: Cooper Kupp Dazzles, But Tom Brady Steals Win from LA
The Los Angeles Rams marched into Raymond James Stadium Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time in 14 months. But unlike last season's heart-pounding finish in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, the Rams and Bucs seemed to battle in Week 9 to see which offense could play worse.
Wichita Eagle
Instant grades from Kansas City Chiefs’ OT victory vs. Titans: Mahomes wins with volume
The Chiefs survived a wild game with a 20-17 victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs led 9-0, but Tennessee scored the next 17 points. A fourth-quarter rally led by Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs even, and they won it in OT with Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
Wichita Eagle
Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Outduels the Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Activate Sam Darnold
The Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold to the roster on Monday. Darnold was originally placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury against Buffalo in the preseason. He was designated to return from IR on October 19th, and has participated in practices since that time. Given the fact that both...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts
FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
Wichita Eagle
Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: Doug Pederson Saw Trevor Lawrence Take ‘A Step in the Right Direction’
There are few roller coasters in the NFL like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Some weeks, there are frightening, jarring, nearly incomprehensible lows. That was Week 8. Then there are weeks like Week 9, where Lawrence looks like the next big thing at quarterback. Where he truly looks like the...
