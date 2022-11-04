ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wichita Eagle

Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals

Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs-Titans highlights: Kansas City beats Tennessee in exciting overtime game

The Chiefs are set for a Week 9 matchup with a familiar foe when the Tennessee Titans arrive for a Sunday Night Football showdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams, off to identical 5-2 starts through seven games, know each other well. They’ve squared off seven times, including the postseason, since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City as head coach in 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals

After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Outduels the Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Activate Sam Darnold

The Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold to the roster on Monday. Darnold was originally placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury against Buffalo in the preseason. He was designated to return from IR on October 19th, and has participated in practices since that time. Given the fact that both...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts

FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
TAMPA, FL

