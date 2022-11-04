ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wichita Eagle

Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook

FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Patriots LB Josh Uche Doing It All: Play-Caller; Play-Maker

FOXBORO — When New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was revealed by teammate Matthew Judon as the defensive signal-caller in their third-down defensive packages, more than just a few eyebrows were raised. After all, Uche is in only his third season with the Pats since being selected in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts

FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals

After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: When, where, TV, betting line, odds, more

The AFC South has been lowly division in recent years, but the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes don’t buy that idea. The Chiefs needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Tennessee Titans in overtime 20-17 on Sunday Night Football. The game was a slugfest, with the Titans leading 17-9 in the fourth quarter after the Chiefs had come up scoreless on seven straight possessions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?

CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Rodgers Throws Rare Red-Zone Interceptions vs. Lions

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers trail 8-0 at halftime against the Detroit Lions, thanks to a couple of Aaron Rodgers rarities. Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with career numbers of 239 touchdown passes vs. eight interceptions when inside the opponents’ 10-yard line. Rodgers, however, threw a pair of deep-red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Jake’s Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots

Coming into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, it was a common assumption that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) were going to have a tough time on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4). New starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was making just his second career start, they were without All-Pro running...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

