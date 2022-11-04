FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO