Wichita Eagle
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots Defense - 9 Sacks! - Stifles Colts in 26-3 Blowout Win: Live Game Log
The New England Patriots returned home on Sunday for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, looking to keep their momentum rolling from last week's blowout win against the New York Jets. And it worked, New England recording a 26-3 blowout win featuring nine sacks. "We got pressure on early downs...
Wichita Eagle
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook
FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots LB Josh Uche Doing It All: Play-Caller; Play-Maker
FOXBORO — When New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was revealed by teammate Matthew Judon as the defensive signal-caller in their third-down defensive packages, more than just a few eyebrows were raised. After all, Uche is in only his third season with the Pats since being selected in the...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts
FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals
After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Wichita Eagle
Instant grades from Kansas City Chiefs’ OT victory vs. Titans: Mahomes wins with volume
The Chiefs survived a wild game with a 20-17 victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs led 9-0, but Tennessee scored the next 17 points. A fourth-quarter rally led by Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs even, and they won it in OT with Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal.
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Bucs Notebook: Cooper Kupp Dazzles, But Tom Brady Steals Win from LA
The Los Angeles Rams marched into Raymond James Stadium Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time in 14 months. But unlike last season's heart-pounding finish in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, the Rams and Bucs seemed to battle in Week 9 to see which offense could play worse.
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: When, where, TV, betting line, odds, more
The AFC South has been lowly division in recent years, but the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes don’t buy that idea. The Chiefs needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Tennessee Titans in overtime 20-17 on Sunday Night Football. The game was a slugfest, with the Titans leading 17-9 in the fourth quarter after the Chiefs had come up scoreless on seven straight possessions.
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 OT win vs. Tennessee Titans
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 win vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tennessee seemed to have a steep offensive challenge with Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury. It didn’t play out...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?
CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
Wichita Eagle
Kadarius Toney had an elite skill in college. He flashed it in Chiefs debut vs. Titans
Receiver Kadarius Toney played only nine snaps in the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans after getting traded to Kansas City last week. That didn’t stop him, though, from showing off one of his greatest strengths late in the first quarter during a 10-yard reception. Toney,...
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers Throws Rare Red-Zone Interceptions vs. Lions
DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers trail 8-0 at halftime against the Detroit Lions, thanks to a couple of Aaron Rodgers rarities. Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with career numbers of 239 touchdown passes vs. eight interceptions when inside the opponents’ 10-yard line. Rodgers, however, threw a pair of deep-red-zone interceptions.
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots
Coming into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, it was a common assumption that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) were going to have a tough time on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4). New starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was making just his second career start, they were without All-Pro running...
