Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Wichita Eagle
Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Bucs Notebook: Cooper Kupp Dazzles, But Tom Brady Steals Win from LA
The Los Angeles Rams marched into Raymond James Stadium Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time in 14 months. But unlike last season's heart-pounding finish in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, the Rams and Bucs seemed to battle in Week 9 to see which offense could play worse.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Toure’s Acrobatic Catch Gave Packers Life
DETROIT – With the Green Bay Packers in desperation mode on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, there were limited options for Aaron Rodgers. Romeo Doubs was injured on the first play of the game. Christian Watson was being evaluated for a concussion. With Sammy Watkins again a nonfactor and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, Rodgers looked to Samori Toure.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: Doug Pederson Saw Trevor Lawrence Take ‘A Step in the Right Direction’
There are few roller coasters in the NFL like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Some weeks, there are frightening, jarring, nearly incomprehensible lows. That was Week 8. Then there are weeks like Week 9, where Lawrence looks like the next big thing at quarterback. Where he truly looks like the...
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Wichita Eagle
Kadarius Toney had an elite skill in college. He flashed it in Chiefs debut vs. Titans
Receiver Kadarius Toney played only nine snaps in the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans after getting traded to Kansas City last week. That didn’t stop him, though, from showing off one of his greatest strengths late in the first quarter during a 10-yard reception. Toney,...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Regrets Not Retiring Before 2022 Season
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue to plummet after a brutal 15-9 loss to the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. During the game, Rodgers could be seen visibly frustrated on the field and sideline. After the game, a reporter asked the quarterback if he regretted not retiring during the offseason and said he looked “miserable” at times.
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?
CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
Wichita Eagle
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook
FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ Dominant Win Over Carolina Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals’ rollercoaster season continued on Sunday with a dominant, blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers. Fresh off of the worst defeat of the season, the Bengals had the perfect get-right game against a Panthers team that looked helpless against them. Here are five takeaways from their dominant...
Wichita Eagle
Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals
Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots LB Josh Uche Doing It All: Play-Caller; Play-Maker
FOXBORO — When New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was revealed by teammate Matthew Judon as the defensive signal-caller in their third-down defensive packages, more than just a few eyebrows were raised. After all, Uche is in only his third season with the Pats since being selected in the...
Nick Sirianni ‘deserves a ton of credit’ for Jalen Hurts’ development
Eliot Shorr-Parks of the new Audacy Original Podcast “The Best Football Show” ranked his top five NFL coaches this season and explained why Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is at the top.
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots
Coming into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, it was a common assumption that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) were going to have a tough time on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4). New starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was making just his second career start, they were without All-Pro running...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Mixon Goes Off, Bengals Play ‘Complete Game’ Against Panthers: ‘We Needed That’
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to turn what was expected to be an unattractive game between a 4-4 and 2-6 team into a magical win and a franchise record breaker for veteran running back Joe Mixon. Mixon needed to have a breakout game and he finally did. Questions have been swirling...
Comments / 0