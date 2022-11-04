ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Toure’s Acrobatic Catch Gave Packers Life

DETROIT – With the Green Bay Packers in desperation mode on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, there were limited options for Aaron Rodgers. Romeo Doubs was injured on the first play of the game. Christian Watson was being evaluated for a concussion. With Sammy Watkins again a nonfactor and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, Rodgers looked to Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Regrets Not Retiring Before 2022 Season

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue to plummet after a brutal 15-9 loss to the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. During the game, Rodgers could be seen visibly frustrated on the field and sideline. After the game, a reporter asked the quarterback if he regretted not retiring during the offseason and said he looked “miserable” at times.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?

CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook

FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ Dominant Win Over Carolina Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals’ rollercoaster season continued on Sunday with a dominant, blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers. Fresh off of the worst defeat of the season, the Bengals had the perfect get-right game against a Panthers team that looked helpless against them. Here are five takeaways from their dominant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals

Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Patriots LB Josh Uche Doing It All: Play-Caller; Play-Maker

FOXBORO — When New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was revealed by teammate Matthew Judon as the defensive signal-caller in their third-down defensive packages, more than just a few eyebrows were raised. After all, Uche is in only his third season with the Pats since being selected in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Jake’s Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots

Coming into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, it was a common assumption that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) were going to have a tough time on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4). New starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was making just his second career start, they were without All-Pro running...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

