With space roots that date back to its foundation in 1963, the University of Central Florida (UCF) serves as a major driver for the space industry across the state. For half a century, UCF faculty, students, and alums have been at the forefront of space exploration, with involvement in several of NASA’s missions, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission that is currently orbiting the Moon and NASA’s Gateway outpost that will orbit the Moon as part of the Artemis program. One of the latest achievements at UCF is the discovery of 3D printed bricks made out of lunar regolith (superficial deposits covering solid rock) that can withstand the extreme environments of space and are an ideal candidate for cosmic construction projects.

