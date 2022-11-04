Read full article on original website
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
Phys.org
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
dailygalaxy.com
Astronomers Discover Closest Black Hole to Earth to Faster Than Light Travel(The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include The Startling Implications of the Cosmic Graviton Background (CGB) to The Missing Plan for Alien First Contact, and much more. Astronomers Discover Closest Black Hole to Earth, reports Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. “Astronomers have discovered the closest black hole to Earth, which the researchers have dubbed Gaia BH1. The dormant black hole weighs about 10 times the mass of the Sun and is located about 1600 light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchus, making it three times closer to Earth than the previous record holder, an X-ray binary in the constellation of Monoceros.”
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time
Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
Bryan College Station Eagle
NASA discovers largest meteor impact crater on Mars since exploration began
NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake last Christmas Eve. Scientists only later learned the cause of that quake: a meteoroid strike estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos.
WCPO
NASA's Artemis I rocket is back on the launching pad
NASA has returned the Artemis I rocket to the launching pad at the Kennedy Space Center with the hopes of blasting the rocket toward the moon on Nov. 14. The mission has been surmounted by mechanical and weather delays for months. The Artemis I mission has been delayed multiple times...
nextbigfuture.com
Quantum Error Correction Will Enable Quantum Telescopes
Researchers from Australia and Singapore are working on a new quantum technique that could enhance optical VLBI. It’s known as Stimulated Raman Adiabatic Passage (STIRAP), which allows quantum information to be transferred without losses. When imprinted into a quantum error correction code, this technique could allow for VLBI observations into previously inaccessible wavelengths. Once integrated with next-generation instruments, this technique could allow for more detailed studies of black holes, exoplanets, the Solar System, and the surfaces of distant stars.
3DPrint.com
3D Printed Extra Terrestrial Bricks Could Solve the Challenges of Space Building
With space roots that date back to its foundation in 1963, the University of Central Florida (UCF) serves as a major driver for the space industry across the state. For half a century, UCF faculty, students, and alums have been at the forefront of space exploration, with involvement in several of NASA’s missions, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission that is currently orbiting the Moon and NASA’s Gateway outpost that will orbit the Moon as part of the Artemis program. One of the latest achievements at UCF is the discovery of 3D printed bricks made out of lunar regolith (superficial deposits covering solid rock) that can withstand the extreme environments of space and are an ideal candidate for cosmic construction projects.
dailygalaxy.com
A Requirement for Life? Our Solar System’s Orbit Through the Milky Way (Weekend Feature)
In 1999 astronomers focusing on a star at the center of the Milky Way, measured precisely how long it takes the sun to complete one orbit (a galactic year) of our home galaxy: 226 million years, bobbing our fraught journey through the disc of the Milky Way, drifting through ghostly spiral arms and the darkness of dense nebulae, keeping a constant 30,000 light years between Earth and the violent galactic core. The last time the sun was at that exact spot of its galactic orbit, Tyrannosaurus rex ruled the Earth.
NASA captures a Cosmic Tarantula with James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a Webb-tastic image of the beautiful Tarantula Nebula
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
Hubble vs. Webb: New NASA telescope reveals never-before-seen details from the early universe, within 400 million years after the Big Bang
Astronomers thought Hubble was showing them a single galaxy from the beginning of the universe. But JWST revealed it to be two mysterious objects.
labroots.com
Earth-size Exoplanet Lacks an Atmosphere
In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, an international team of researchers led by the University of Kansas examined a super-Earth exoplanet, GJ 1252b, which orbits an M-dwarf star approximately 66 light-years from Earth, discovering that it does not house a significant atmosphere. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the formation and evolution of exoplanets, specifically those close to the size of Earth.
