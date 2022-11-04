ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perham, MN

kvrr.com

Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong

MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Perham Girls Cross Country Wins State Title; Boys Finish Third

NORTHFIELD, MN (KDLM) – The Perham Yellowjackets girls won their fifth Class A state championship in the last seven seasons (excluding the Covid season with no state tournament) at St. Olaf College on Saturday at the 2022 State Cross Country meet. “It was awesome,” said head coach Jeff Morris,...
PERHAM, MN
fergusnow.com

2022 Over the River Holiday Festival

The 6th Annual Over the River Holiday Festival in Fergus Falls is happening on Saturday, December 3rd. Once again, the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all kinds of fun and entertainment to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Walker, Minnesota

Walker, Minnesota, may be a small town, but it’s got a big tourist following. Located in northern Minnesota near Leech Lake, Walker is a destination for families, couples, and groups. Visitors come to fish, play golf, hike, swim, gamble, and relax! With easy access to Leech Lake, anglers come...
WALKER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rural Minnesota Man Killed by Grassfire

Barnesville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Minnesota is reporting that a man was apparently killed by a large grass fire on Sunday. A news release says the Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 PM Sunday about an out-of-control grass fire on a property about 4 miles south of Barnesville. Deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a fire, that had already destroyed several vehicles and a semi-truck, was threatening several outbuildings and surrounding farmsteads.
BARNESVILLE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
MAHNOMEN, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WE Fest Reveals Full 2023 Main Stage Lineup

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest has announced the Main Stage Lineup for their much anticipated 40th year celebration, August 3– 5, 2023 in Detroit Lakes. Previously announced headliners, Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will be supported by Brothers Osborne, Gabby Barrett, Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, Blackberry Smoke, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman, Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina, Ashland Craft, Ben Burgess and Ashley Cooke, with Main Stage Host, Cowboy Troy.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver

(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
HUDSON, WI
kfgo.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people are injured in crash near Carlos

(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges. 
BEMIDJI, MN

