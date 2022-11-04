ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty Gibbs Is Not Exactly Mr. Popular in NASCAR Xfinity Paddock

Ty Gibbs is one of the 4 drivers who will race for the NASCAR Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix. On the final of a third overtime attempt last week in a race at Martinsville, Gibbs was running second on the final lap before he punted leader Brandon Jones out of the way to take over the top spot.
Joey Logano wins second NASCAR Cup Series championship

AVONDALE, A.Z. (WETM) – A former winner at Watkins Glen International won his second Cup Series championship on Sunday. Joey Logano won the final race of the season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 32-year-old won his second title in the past five seasons after winning his […]
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
