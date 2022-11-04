ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Woman Also Struck In Crash That Killed New Haven Firefighter, Police Now Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles was killed during a five-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: New Haven Fire Department

Connecticut State Police say a woman was also struck in a five-vehicle crash that killed a popular off-duty firefighter.

New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles, age 27, was driving north on I-91 when his car became disabled in the left lane around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Mieles, of New Haven, who was outside of his car, died when he was hit by an SUV during the crash, said the Connecticut State Police.

On Friday, Nov. 4, state police said a woman, identified as Bianca Devlin, also age 27, of New Haven, was standing near Mieles and was also struck by the SUV and suffered minor injuries.

State police could not say if she was a pedestrian in the area or if she was a passenger in one of the five vehicles involved in the crash.

"That is still under investigation by the Reconstruction Team," the department said.

Devlin was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with suspected minor injuries, police said.

The crash occurred when Mieles, who was traveling northbound, hit a concrete barrier causing his car to become disabled in the left lane.

Immediately after Mieles crashed, two vehicles driven by a 25-year-old West Haven woman and a 47-year-old Southington woman stopped directly ahead of Mieles to assist him, state police said.

As soon as the two Good Samaritans stopped, a fourth vehicle, a 2018 Acura TLX driven by a 62-year-old Middletown man struck Mieles' Honda, state police said.

As a result, the Honda was pushed into the back of the second vehicle that had stopped to help, a 2013 Ford Taurus SE. The Acura then continued forward and sideswiped a fifth vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox T., driven by a 32-year-old North Haven man, state police said.

The Acura then struck the second Good Samaritan's vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, police said.

After being struck, the Equinox entered the left lane and hit Mieles and the woman who was standing beside the car, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

