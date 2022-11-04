ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

UTC removes antisemitic fliers posted on campus over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The chancellor of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) informed students Monday that antisemitic fliers put up over the weekend have been removed from campus. Chancellor Steven R. Angle said in his message that they contained 'blatant falsehoods.'. Angle says the university's security team is now...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Two people in custody after remains of missing girl found in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn — A missing girl’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, was reported missing by the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began an investigation and...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Country Club nearly fails inspection after food was being stored too long

From Local 3 News: There are no failing scores to report this week, however one Bradley County restaurant nearly failed after dishes were not being fully cleaned. The Cleveland Country Club Restaurant on Kyle Lane scored a 73. According to the inspector, there were clear bottles of liquid not properly...

