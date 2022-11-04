Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
WTVCFOX
UTC removes antisemitic fliers posted on campus over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The chancellor of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) informed students Monday that antisemitic fliers put up over the weekend have been removed from campus. Chancellor Steven R. Angle said in his message that they contained 'blatant falsehoods.'. Angle says the university's security team is now...
WTVCFOX
Two people in custody after remains of missing girl found in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn — A missing girl’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, was reported missing by the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began an investigation and...
WTVCFOX
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley. Karns came into the game with a 7-3 record. Walker Valley was 4-6, but was 3-1 and 2nd in their region.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
WTVCFOX
Inclusive baseball history in the making, celebrating athletes with disabilities
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — It's America's favorite past-time. But for some, it's been a challenge getting up to bat. "We all just want acceptance. We just want to be accepted in society," says Taylor Duncan, Founder of Alternative Baseball. For the first time ever, athletes with disabilities get to play...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Gordon Lee vs. Ringgold
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Gordon Lee vs. Ringgold. Ringgold has a strong finish to their season, 7-1 in their last 8 games.
mymix1041.com
Country Club nearly fails inspection after food was being stored too long
From Local 3 News: There are no failing scores to report this week, however one Bradley County restaurant nearly failed after dishes were not being fully cleaned. The Cleveland Country Club Restaurant on Kyle Lane scored a 73. According to the inspector, there were clear bottles of liquid not properly...
WTVCFOX
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
Comments / 0