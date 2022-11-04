The U.S. must continue giving support to Ukraine in order to avoid being pulled into a war with Russia, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Why it matters: Scott's comments contrasted sharply with comments made by his fellow Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), earlier this week. Greene said that "not another penny" would go to Ukraine if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

1 DAY AGO