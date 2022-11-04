Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for subpoenaed Trump records
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Friday extended its deadline for former President Trump to turn over records requested by the panel. Why it matters: The flexibility on the part of the committee signals a serious effort to obtain material evidence and testimony the former president, and likely pushes any disclosure past the Nov. 8 election.
Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections
A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying he…
Biden, Trump rally in safe turf on election eve
The president is in Maryland. The ex-president is in Ohio. And the country is on the verge of a major political shift.
GOP signals new Afghanistan probe
On the eve of the election, Republicans are signaling more plans for a new category of investigation if they win the House majority: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Glen Grothman (R-Wis.) sent a letter to the official watchdog overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction requesting documents and information.
Russian disinformation campaigns again targeting midterms: Report
Researchers at several cybersecurity firms have discovered influence campaigns propelled by Russian bots and trolls that are targeting the upcoming 2022 midterms, the New York Times reported Sunday. Why it matters: The reporting offers yet another look at how Russian disinformation networks are targeting midterms races, days after social media...
Scoop: House Republicans cry politics over IRS outreach
House Republicans are threatening to investigate the Treasury Department, if they win back the majority, over the mid-October timing of 9 million letters the Internal Revenue Service sent out reminding Americans of their eligibility for certain tax credits. That includes the third round of stimulus checks, child tax credits and...
Biden says Twitter "spews lies" as company undergoes massive layoffs
President Biden said Friday that Elon Musk has purchased a social media company that "spews lies" around the globe. The big picture: Twitter laid off as many as 3,700 people Friday — about half of its staff — but said the cuts were smaller for the team in charge of preventing the spread of misinformation, per Reuters.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine won't get more U.S. aid under GOP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that Ukraine will not receive any more funding if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, per the Hill. Driving the news: "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at a Trump rally in Iowa. "Our...
Supreme Court rejects second request to block Biden's student loan plan
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday turned down a second request to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program, per the Hill. Driving the news: Barrett did not refer the case to the full court and instead issued a one-line order rejecting the emergency application from the Pacific Legal Foundation.
Rep. Clyburn: "Democracy will be ending" if Dems lose the midterms
House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Fox News on Sunday he believes "democracy will be ending" if Democrats lose the 2022 midterms. The big picture: Many Democrats, including President Biden, have said they believe U.S. democracy is under threat by Trump-backed election deniers running for office in the midterms.
Kari Lake’s campaign HQ receives “suspicious” white powder in mail
The campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake received an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" on Saturday, according to her campaign spokesperson. Driving the news: There have been no reports of injury from the received mail, but one staff member is under medical watch. An investigation is ongoing.
Ken Griffin, GOP megadonor, throws support behind DeSantis for 2024
Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, told Politico in an interview published Sunday he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he decides to run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Griffin is a Republican megadonor, and his endorsement of a potential DeSantis bid...
Digital World soars 46% after former President Donald Trump teases a 2024 election run at Sunday rally
But if Trump is allowed back on Twitter, the appeal of an alternative social media platform could lose its luster for both Trump and investors.
GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses
Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if they lose, Republican National Committee […]
Over 140 threats against election workers recorded in Maricopa County
The Maricopa County elections office recorded at least 140 threatening and hostile communications against election workers between July 11 and Aug. 11 this year, according to 1,600 pages of documents obtained by Reuters. Why it matters: Many of the threats against the workers in one of Arizona's most politically competitive...
Rick Scott: "We have to continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine"
The U.S. must continue giving support to Ukraine in order to avoid being pulled into a war with Russia, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Why it matters: Scott's comments contrasted sharply with comments made by his fellow Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), earlier this week. Greene said that "not another penny" would go to Ukraine if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
Joe Manchin condemns Biden's "offensive" coal plant remarks
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) condemned President Biden's recent comments on shutting down power plants that burn coal Saturday, calling them "outrageous and divorced from reality." Why it matters: Manchin's state is one of the country's biggest coal and gas producers. The coal-friendly senator and the president struck a deal to...
Nancy Pelosi makes first public comments about husband's attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commented publicly on-camera Friday for the first time since her husband, Paul, was attacked a week ago at their San Francisco home. Driving the news: "It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well," the speaker said in a video. "And, it’s just so tragic how it happened, but nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. "
DeSantis' Latino support grows as election nears
Latinos could help Gov. Ron DeSantis secure his second term as governor tomorrow — and propel him if he runs for president in 2024. Driving the news: A majority of Hispanic voters back DeSantis over Democrat Charlie Crist, and some support the Republican’s decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll.
