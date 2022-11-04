ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Ohio woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says

By Sarah Szilagy
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8OSD_0iyqhV4N00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies.

Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s office, Warren allegedly approached the stopped car while police were serving an active warrant on the driver. As the officer took the driver to his squad car, Warren got in the driver’s seat of the Nissan and “sped off.”

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

Police in Nelsonville spotted the Nissan SUV on Watkins Street and gave chase, following the car for about 30 minutes through the city. Warren then crashed into one of the officers’ cars and stopped the Nissan near a tree. The prosecutor said Warren got out after and tried to run away, but a pursuing officer tased and arrested her.

Warren allegedly told police she had drugs in her backpack, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police said they searched her backpack and found narcotics and syringes, including one filled with methamphetamine.

New life in store for former Dayton hotel

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Warren on the following felony charges:

  • Two counts of felonious assault (first and second degree)
  • Two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third and fourth degree)
  • Vandalism (fourth degree)
  • Receiving stolen property (fourth degree)
  • Grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree)

Warren’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County

RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Kia and Hyundai now face a lawsuit over stolen cars from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kia and Hyundai-modeled vehicles have accounted for nearly two-thirds of all vehicle theft attempts in Columbus so far this year, and City Attorney Zach Klein has had enough. The City Attorney’s office announced its intent to “file a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai automakers for their failure to include industry-standard anti-theft […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber

Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man pleads guilty in nearly $750k in romance laundering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments. According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Osborn sentenced to life in prison

COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police get test results back for candy bar that they tested positive for meth/fentanyl during trick-or-treating

An Ohio department says they have received lab results for a suspicious candy found during trick-or-treating. On Monday Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from Byesville’s trick-or-treat. They tested the candy bar and they said it came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. The […]
BYESVILLE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy