NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Ty Gibbs Is Not Exactly Mr. Popular in NASCAR Xfinity Paddock

Ty Gibbs is one of the 4 drivers who will race for the NASCAR Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix. On the final of a third overtime attempt last week in a race at Martinsville, Gibbs was running second on the final lap before he punted leader Brandon Jones out of the way to take over the top spot.
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
theScore

Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a January...

