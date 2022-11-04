ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville signs new contract through 2023 MLS season

Inter Miami have tied down head coach Phil Neville to a new contract through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday. Neville's deal was due to expire at the end of this year but after guiding the Herons back into the MLS Cup Playoffs with a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Englishman has been kept on for at least another season.
90min

Gareth Bale still not '100%' fit for Wales after MLS Cup heroics with LAFC

With the World Cup fast approaching, Wales forward Gareth Bale has revealed he still isn't 100% fit following his heroics for LAFC at MLS Cup. The Black and Gold beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties to lift the trophy for the first time on Saturday, but only after Bale scored a dramatic 128th-minute goal to level the scores at 3-3.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy