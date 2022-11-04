Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog.
Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South Third Street just before 10 a.m., where they found Jackson and the victim. The victim told officers Jackson shot him over a dispute involving a dog.Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
Medics transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Police did not have further information about that man’s condition.
Jackson faces a charge of felonious assault, which is a second-degree felony, according to court records. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at Franklin County Municipal Court.CareFlight called to single-vehicle crash in Greene Co.
Police ask anyone with information to contact CPD’s felony assault unit at 614-645-4218 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0