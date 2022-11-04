ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

therealdeal.com

Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus

The Irvine Company wants to build a 532,000-square-foot life science office complex next to the UC Irvine campus. The Orange County real estate giant based in Newport Beach plans to construct four office and research buildings at its UCI Research Park at 100 Innovation Drive in Irvine, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Urban Commons in danger of losing FiDi hotel

Legal issues continue to mount for Los Angeles hospitality firm Urban Commons. It is now facing the loss of the hotel portion of The Wagner at the Battery in Lower Manhattan as a lender attempts to foreclose on the asset. The lender, an entity tied to Westbrook Partners, claims that...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo

Uncommon Developers has proposed to build a five-story, 53-unit apartment complex in West Hollywood. Plans for the site, with the address of 7771 Beverly Boulevard, call for the construction of a 42,700-square-foot structure with 1,700 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to a permit application filed with Los Angeles’ Department of City Planning. The site, with the project name of Uncommon 7771 Beverly, wil have a mix of 11 studios, 32 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Six of the apartments will be set aside for low-income tenants.
LOS ANGELES, CA

