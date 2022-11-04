ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Logano Wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s Joey Logano’s world and everyone is just living in it. The NASCAR Cup Series concluded on Sunday with Logano clinching the 2022 title. That makes him a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, having won the title in 2018 as well.
Jesse Rogers: "Keep an eye on José Abreu"

Jesse Rogers joined Ben & Woods on Monday! Listen here as Jesse checks in from the GM meetings in Las Vegas, gives us his thoughts on the World Series, how exciting he thinks free agency will be this winter, and who Padres fans should keep an eye on!
