Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...

9 HOURS AGO