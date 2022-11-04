Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag frustrated by 'stupid' crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo by Man Utd as Aston Villa beat them 3-1 at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag called Manchester United's tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo "stupid" as he was left frustrated by his players failing to "follow the rules" in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Asked if he had encouraged his players to look for the head of...
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Michael Carrick Wants Manchester United Youngster On Loan
Manchester United have a number of former players in managerial jobs across the world. The connection between the club and those players could and has already pathed the way for young players to go out on loan and play under these managers. One of the most recent former players to...
Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag had plenty to say following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd among scouts in attendance for Ajax's defeat to PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd were among the Premier League sides to send scouts to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven.
Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle
Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.
Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United
Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid - La Liga: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid on TV and live stream.
Manchester United could be set to rival Chelsea for €100million attacker transfer
Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential transfer target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The Serbia international hasn’t quite been at his best for Juve, though he looked a world class talent at former club Fiorentina, so could still be seen as a good option up front for Man Utd.
Next Southampton manager - the contenders
The candidates who could replace Ralph Hasenhuttl following his sacking from Southampton.
Reading 0-2 Manchester City: Two Emma Mukandi own goals see City to WSL win
Match report as Manchester City move up to fourth in the WSL with a win over Reading.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Osasuna - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Osasuna in La Liga.
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Eagles snatch late winner
Match report from West Ham vs. Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Marcus Rashford's best position
Many a Man Utd manager has struggled to nail down Marcus Rashford's best position, and Erik Ten Hag can't make his mind up on it either.
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd - analysis
I don't think I have heard Erik ten Hag be as critical as he was about his side's performance since he became Manchester United boss. "The Dutchman called the display "unacceptable" and criticised "stupid" crosses aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, something he insisted was not part of his gameplan. As up...
Who could buy Liverpool?
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
Twitter reacts to FSG putting Liverpool up for sale
Twitter reacts to FSG putting Liverpool up for sale.
Man Utd 1-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as clinical Blues take first points from Red Devils
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village - Sunday 6 November 2022.
