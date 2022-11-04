ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Michael Carrick Wants Manchester United Youngster On Loan

Manchester United have a number of former players in managerial jobs across the world. The connection between the club and those players could and has already pathed the way for young players to go out on loan and play under these managers. One of the most recent former players to...
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
Yardbarker

Manchester United could be set to rival Chelsea for €100million attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential transfer target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The Serbia international hasn’t quite been at his best for Juve, though he looked a world class talent at former club Fiorentina, so could still be seen as a good option up front for Man Utd.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC

A﻿ston Villa 3-1 Man Utd - analysis

I don't think I have heard Erik ten Hag be as critical as he was about his side's performance since he became Manchester United boss. "The Dutchman called the display "unacceptable" and criticised "stupid" crosses aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, something he insisted was not part of his gameplan. ﻿As up...
90min

Who could buy Liverpool?

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy