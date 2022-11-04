Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along With Other Roster Moves
Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves on Monday morning. The team announced they designated a return from injured reserve on running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich. Additionally, the Browns signed Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. Ford and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
The Carolina Panthers have shaken up their quarterback depth chart and coaching staff in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team activated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve on Monday. The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding player release was needed.
Raleigh News & Observer
Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?
CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
Raleigh News & Observer
Halftime Observations: Joe Mixon Scores Four Touchdowns, Bengals Crushing Panthers 35-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime. Cincinnati dominated the first half, scoring on four of their six offensive possessions, while not allowing Carolina to do anything on offense. Here are our halftime observations:. Opening Drive Score. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon led...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cameron Dicker, the Chargers’ Third Kicker of the Season, Hits Game-Winning Field Goal Over Falcons
It wasn't a pretty win by many accounts, but the Chargers ultimately got it done, beating the Falcons 20-17 thanks in part to Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal with three seconds left in regulation. While there's no style points in how you win, there were moments of doubt when it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerome Bettis Jr. Recaps Notre Dame Visit Experience
It was a highly anticipated trip back to South Bend for Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a member of the 2025 recruiting class. All Notre Dame fans, of course, possess fond memories of his father of the same name. The elder Bettis was a member of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ QB situation takes another turn: Steve Wilks leaves starting seat wide open
Steve Wilks didn’t want to jump to conclusions about his quarterback depth chart following the Carolina Panthers’ embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Wilks — now 1-3 as the Panthers’ interim head coach — benched starter PJ Walker at halftime and watched...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Week 9 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last week was a continuation of the incredible volume of close games that have defined the 2022 NFL season, as the final average score margin this year of 9.52 points is the lowest through eight weeks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That trend is why seven of the 12 games in the NFL Week 9 odds and betting lines for the Sunday and Monday games have a point spread of 3.5 points or lower.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers have to make another QB decision. Here’s what they should do vs. Atlanta
In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers have yet another quarterback decision to make. This time it’s really not much of a decision at all, so let’s skip the suspense. The PJ Walker Experience has now been in full throttle for four weeks, and it turns out the expiration date on that experience was Halloween. It’s gone sour now, as Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to Cincinnati would attest.
