We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last week was a continuation of the incredible volume of close games that have defined the 2022 NFL season, as the final average score margin this year of 9.52 points is the lowest through eight weeks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That trend is why seven of the 12 games in the NFL Week 9 odds and betting lines for the Sunday and Monday games have a point spread of 3.5 points or lower.

1 DAY AGO