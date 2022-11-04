ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

The Carolina Panthers have shaken up their quarterback depth chart and coaching staff in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team activated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve on Monday. The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding player release was needed.
Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?

CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
Jerome Bettis Jr. Recaps Notre Dame Visit Experience

It was a highly anticipated trip back to South Bend for Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a member of the 2025 recruiting class. All Notre Dame fans, of course, possess fond memories of his father of the same name. The elder Bettis was a member of the...
NFL Week 9 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last week was a continuation of the incredible volume of close games that have defined the 2022 NFL season, as the final average score margin this year of 9.52 points is the lowest through eight weeks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That trend is why seven of the 12 games in the NFL Week 9 odds and betting lines for the Sunday and Monday games have a point spread of 3.5 points or lower.
Panthers have to make another QB decision. Here’s what they should do vs. Atlanta

In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers have yet another quarterback decision to make. This time it’s really not much of a decision at all, so let’s skip the suspense. The PJ Walker Experience has now been in full throttle for four weeks, and it turns out the expiration date on that experience was Halloween. It’s gone sour now, as Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to Cincinnati would attest.
